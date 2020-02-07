Wild storms and changing ice: two explorers talk about Arctic life

Since October, the Polarstern, a German research icebreaker, has frozen in the ice in the Arctic Ocean on a mission to learn more about climate change in the region, the fastest warming area on the planet.

The Mosaic expedition (abbreviation of the Multidisciplinary Drift Observatory for the study of the Arctic climate) is organized by the Alfred Wegener Institute and is expected to continue until September. Until then, the Polarstern will travel with the ice pack for hundreds of miles, near the North Pole and across the Arctic.

Around 60 scientists and technicians are on board for two months at a time, taking detailed measurements of ice and snow, the ocean, the atmosphere and the small and large organisms that exist in the central Arctic.

In the first months, the expedition encountered wild storms, constantly changing and cracking the ice that hindered the installation of instruments, and occasionally the polar bear. Since the beginning of October, the expedition has been in polar darkness, with the only illumination coming from the ship's lights and some installed on the ice.