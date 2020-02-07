Wild storms and changing ice: two explorers talk about Arctic life

Since October, the Polarstern, a German research icebreaker, has frozen in the ice in the Arctic Ocean on a mission to learn more about climate change in the region, the fastest warming area on the planet.
The Mosaic expedition (abbreviation of the Multidisciplinary Drift Observatory for the study of the Arctic climate) is organized by the Alfred Wegener Institute and is expected to continue until September. Until then, the Polarstern will travel with the ice pack for hundreds of miles, near the North Pole and across the Arctic.
Around 60 scientists and technicians are on board for two months at a time, taking detailed measurements of ice and snow, the ocean, the atmosphere and the small and large organisms that exist in the central Arctic.
In the first months, the expedition encountered wild storms, constantly changing and cracking the ice that hindered the installation of instruments, and occasionally the polar bear. Since the beginning of October, the expedition has been in polar darkness, with the only illumination coming from the ship's lights and some installed on the ice.
Markus Rex, a institute climate scientist and the expedition leader, and Esther Horvath, a photographer who has been documenting the expedition, were on board for the first two months. They left in December on another icebreaker as part of a planned staff rotation, and recently came to New York City to talk about the expedition. These are edited excerpts from our conversation.
First of all, are you happy to be back on land?
MARKUS REX My feelings are a bit confusing. It was a bit sad to leave the expedition during a key phase: everything was working and I just wanted to keep my precious instruments there on the ice.
But on the other hand, I am now glad to be back here to see the sun rise every morning. I'm still a little confused to see that.
ESTHER HORVATH I really didn't want to leave the ice floe. It started to become a lot of home and the only reality in my life. But after the supply ship arrived and departed it began to become a reality, I began to feel, OK, maybe it's time to go back to civilization and recharge.
What is it like to be in the middle of the frozen Arctic Ocean on the 24-hour polar night?
REX Is very striking. All colors disappear, only white snow and ice and black from everything behind, in this completely icy landscape. There is a feeling of being on a different planet or moon.
HORVATH You are on the sea ice, and after a while you forget that. But then you remind yourself that, no no no, this is a meter of sea ice and you have 4,200 meters of ocean below. And you realize this especially when the ice starts to move and there are openings.
Just after returning I flew to Washington, D.C., and walking on the concrete there I realized: "Wow, I don't have to look at my steps." Because being outside on the ice in the dark you always watch your steps. You can easily enter a crack.
You'll be back for another two months in early April, Esther, right?
HORVATH Yes. I think because I knew I would come again, I could leave. I knew that what I was going to miss most was the darkness. When I return, it will be 24 hours sun, so it will be very different.
You'll also be back in April, Markus. And then you come back one last time, at the end of the summer, when the expedition comes to an end.
REX At that time the ice will begin to melt. It will be very challenging. We will have many melted ponds and the ice will become even more unstable than it is now. Depending on the conditions, we will have to decide daily if it is still safe to work on the ice and then, at some point, just pick up and go.
You have been involved in planning this expedition for years. Now that it is underway, is there anything that surprised you?
REX We expected a very dynamic ice surface, with many cracks and pressure ridges that would force us to reconfigure our research field frequently. But 2019 was special. It was him The warmest summer we have ever experienced in the Central Arctic, and that, of course, further eroded sea ice. The degree of instability was even more pronounced than I expected.
Almost every day during the first part of the expedition, we had formation of new cracks in the ice and these massive events when pressure ridges formed, with ice accumulating one or two stories high. It happens in minutes and is very impressive to see, but it is annoying to configure and maintain our infrastructure on the ice.
Is there anything you can say about what the expedition has learned about the Arctic and climate change?
REX We just brought the first data hard drives to the continent a few days ago. People have barely had time to start researching it, so I can't give it any specific results. What we do know is that we now have continuous observations of more than 100 key climatic parameters. The research field is in full swing.
The data includes measurements taken before, during and after the storms, including a very fierce one that happened in November. Storms are very important events in the Arctic, and these are the first detailed measurements of the climatic processes that occur during them. That is certainly a scientific highlight: it will give us a better understanding of how storm systems affect the Arctic.
Even in quieter conditions, it was very cold, with temperatures as low as minus 34 degrees Celsius (minus 29 degrees Fahrenheit) and wind cooling readings at minus 50 degrees Celsius. Esther, what were the challenges of trying to take pictures in such a hostile environment?
HORVATH In heavy storms I could only go out with goggles. It was impossible to see without them because you couldn't open your eyes. Then it would be dark, you would wear glasses and the snow would blow, and you would have to look through this little viewfinder. And the autofocus does not work in the cold, so you are focusing manually. It was really hard to get something.
It was also a constant challenge to avoid freezing my hands. Only at the end of my time I discovered a method to be able to be outside for several hours: I used thin gloves and inside those I put on hand warmers, and above all I used huge gloves. I discovered how to use the camera even using mittens. And even if I had to use my fingers to do something, I could do it quickly and then return to the gloves. They were so warm that we called it a hand sauna.
You were on a ship with about 60 scientists and technicians from many different countries and 40 crew members for two months, surrounded by ice in the polar darkness. Did everyone get along?
HORVATH People always ask me if there are fights or conflicts, or they make each other nervous. I never experienced that. I think the reason is that we are there with the same mission and with the same love for this environment.
If you randomly selected 100 people from anywhere, I think that would not work. But this passion for climate research and for working in this environment brings people together.
REX We also know that we are a small team and that the next human is 1,000 kilometers away. We depend on each other so that everyone always makes sure we get along.
As an expedition leader, I have to make sure that we don't lose anyone, people who would fall out of the group and enter a difficult mindset. If I feel that this could happen with someone, then I put the person back in the social life of the group to make sure we are a team. It is not a big challenge really. It works very well.
The ship is expected to float with the ice for another nine months or so, and if everything goes as planned it should leave in the Fram Strait between Greenland and Svalbard in northern Norway. What challenges await us?
REX At this time everything is going extremely well. The research field is fully established. The drift more or less follows the planned drift corridor. We are a little on the side of the Siberian coast of the corridor, but I am not at all worried that we will not go in the direction we want to go.
The ice has become a little more stable now that it has become thicker and the cracks are less frequent. The establishment of an airstrip for our plane, one of the great challenges ahead, is going well. We have a custom ice mill to eliminate the pressure ridges of the track. Simply eat pressure ridges and turn them into piles of snow that can be moved. It's amazing.
So I think we are on track.