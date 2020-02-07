Wigan coach Pat Lam criticizes players after Castleford's defeat | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML10e2dd862ee8ea8f6efe4bf6cd69a49611% %MINIFYHTML10e2dd862ee8ea8f6efe4bf6cd69a49612%





Wigan coach Adrian Lam criticized the attitudes of his players after they suffered a 16-12 defeat at Castleford.

They were two attempts each in the Jungle, but Danny Richardson threw three penalties to punish the Warriors for an undisciplined performance and condemn them to a fifth consecutive loss as a visitor to the Yorkshire club.

"It was really frustrating, just a penalty," Lam said. "There were 10 penalties against and no flow in the game."

"We were poor with many things, our attitude was not correct, I am not impressed at all."

"Four of the penalties were in front of the publications and you can't do that when you come to Cas."

We departed from the rhythm from the beginning, boarded harder and ran harder than us. Adrian Lam

"We just have to blame ourselves because our execution because of that was not excellent, we were not Wigan tonight, many silly basic mistakes."

"We have a lot of work to do. From the beginning, we turned the pace, tackled harder and ran harder than us."

"We got ahead a little after last week. It's an opportunity to rethink and move forward again."

Castleford never looked back after the attempts of Derrell Olpherts and Cheyse Blair helped them take a 10-0 lead after half an hour and a last-minute converted attempt from the end Joe Burgess flattered the visitors.

Derrell Olpherts (right) and Cheyse Blair scored Castleford's attempts

"It's a pretty important victory for us," said Tigers coach Daryl Powell. "It's also important for us, looking at the team we had, we had some young boys out there."

"It's a great victory, all the values ​​we place so highly today were in massive quantities."

It was an appropriate way for Castleford captain Michael Shenton, 33, to mark his 300th appearance in the Super League.

"He is a class player and obviously our captain," Powell said. "He has been amazing in his time here and continues to accumulate milestones."

"It was excellent, we asked our leaders to stand up tonight and they did it."

At the other end of the age scale, Powell debuted with Sam Hall, 17, in the absence of seven regular clients and was delighted with the teenager's cameo in the victory.

"His parents presented him with his shirt before the game," Powell said. "He will be a very good player in the future."

"His debut came earlier than I expected, but I thought he handled it very well."

Powell was forced to stop Jake Trueman before the end due to illness.

"He has bad migraines caused by exercise and it was really bad," Powell said. "I was struggling to see, but it's not something that keeps him out of the next game."