Why Matteo Salvini expects to be prosecuted

ROME – Matteo Salvini can hardly believe his good fortune. He faces prosecution.
In another country, that could mean problems for a politician like Salvini, the nationalist leader of Italy. But Mr. Salvini is being prosecuted for rejecting rescued migrants when he was Minister of the Interior, by prosecutors in the south who described him as abuse of power and kidnapping.
As the effort to criminally prosecute Mr. Salvini reaches a critical juncture, only weeks after a defeat in an important regional election frustrates his attempt to return to power, he has taken advantage of it as a political raft.
"Immigration is surely not an issue that scares me," Mr. Salvini said in an interview in his Senate office, surrounded by the shirts of law enforcement officers he often wore, dozens of crossed necklaces hanging in a row. as Mardi Gras accounts and assortments. gifts you receive in the election campaign.
It is not difficult to see why. The potential accusation has involuntarily revived migration as a problem despite only a trickle of arrivals in Italy.
And he has rearmed Salvini, an expert in political victimization, with a powerful problem to gather his base. Next week he will convene a press conference with foreign media, hoping to raise his international profile as a Trump-like objective of political persecution.
"I see the similarities of a left that tries to win by legal means what it cannot win by democratic means," Salvini said in the interview, the day of Trump's acquittal in a Senate trial.
He added that the prosecutions "against Trump will not end in anything and will not end in anything for me."
Instead of running away from the case, Mr. Salvini can barely stop talking about it, in his daily Facebook Live soliloquies, campaign appearances and interviews. He spoke with astonishment about a voting calendar this month and next to determine whether or not he could be prosecuted for the problem of the firm that fueled his rise to become the most popular politician in Italy.
"Here," he said, "every month there is an immigration prosecution request that they send forward. "
They, as Mr. Salvini sees it, are ideologically motivated magistrates spurred by liberal enemies determined to stop their rise in Italian politics.
Mr. Salvini's critics see a more direct case of his violation of the law, not to mention the contempt of human suffering of those aboard the ships he left floating at sea, and of a judicial system that does his job to hold him accountable. . They doubt Salvini really votes for the case to move forward in another legislative step on February 12. His office says he is still evaluating what to do.
Either way, Mr. Salvini, despite his complaint of having to have breakfast with his lawyer instead of his girlfriend, is now enjoying the opportunity.
In the persecution policy, Salvini has few companions, since he resumed where Silvio Berlusconi left him. The media magnate and the former conservative prime minister spent decades urging Italian prosecutors as the country's communist opposition to a great political fortune.
Mr. Salvini has replaced Mr. Berlusconi as the de facto leader of the Italian right, although he has sat in the marginalized since his coalition government collapsed last summer.
Before that, in one of his last official acts, Mr. Salvini prevented the Italian Coast Guard ship, the Gregoretti, from taking rescued immigrants to an Italian port for days.
On December 17, a court in the southern city of Catania requested a panel in the Italian Senate to lift Mr. Salvini's immunity and allow him to be prosecuted for "kidnapping,quot; migrants by refusing to let Gregoretti berth.
On January 31, a Palermo court made a similar request regarding a Spanish aid ship carrying dozens of migrants, some of whom Mr. Salvini drifted for weeks, in violation of a court order that It allowed them to enter Italian waters.
But even Mr. Salvini Political opponents have felt the danger of making him a martyr on the issue of migration. They have hesitated to let the prosecutions continue, they suggested that they be delayed until after the regional elections and finally abstained in the critical votes.
However, there has been a surprise advocate for allowing prosecutions to proceed: Mr. Salvini himself.
"They will put the entire Italian people on trial," he said during the campaign, often with sustained applause.
Mr. Salvini and his nationalist allies understand how much the issue of migration among European voters still resonates. On Tuesday, Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, appeared at a conference of international conservatives in a hotel in Rome and said that the importance of the migration crisis of 2015 was that he had lifted the taboo to talk about identity and national borders.
Mr. Orban urged his allies to "seize the opportunity,quot; that the immigration problem provided them. He also seemed to subtly dig Mr. Salvini when he asked the crowd how the nation could be helped "if you are not skilled enough to maintain power."
Conference guests said they were disappointed that Mr. Salvini, who was expected to appear, did not show up. Mr. Salvini's office said he never confirmed and there was a schedule conflict.
Since Mr. Salvini's failed attempt to provoke early elections by disconnecting his coalition with the Five Star Movement last year, Staying at the center of things has become a challenge.
That problem has intensified since the loss of his candidate in the January regional elections in Emilia Romagna, a traditional bastion of the left where Salvini spent weeks campaigning to demonstrate his mastery of Italian politics and his attractiveness in previously enemy territory. He lost a lot.
In an effort to find its balance, it has focused on more regional elections this year to put pressure on Italy's fragile government, an awkward alliance of its former Five Star partners and the center-left Democratic Party.
But the man who a few weeks ago was in such a hurry to collapse the government now seemed resigned to the fact that he had to play a long game. The next elections are not scheduled until 2023.
In discussing his possible return, Mr. Salvini exclaimed: "There is no hurry!"
Meanwhile, Italian political analysts have argued that Salvini needed to move further to the center to expand his support beyond 33 percent. There were some indications that Mr. Salvini wanted to throw his image of the extreme right.
In the interview, Mr. Salvini said it was "probably a reductionist vision,quot; to bring him together with other nationalists such as Mr. Orban and Marine Le Pen in France based solely on their shared opposition to migration.
His League match, formerly the Northern League, he said, led many of the regions of Italy, including one of the richest and most successful, Lombardy.
He had also failed to notice that he once advocated breaking Lombardy and the rest of the north away from Italy in a fictional nation called Padania. But now, Salvini said, the League was a truly national party and it had become clear that "Lombardy alone is not going anywhere."
Even so, Salvini argued that he was not distancing himself from the extreme right-wing nationalist medium in which he emerged as a world leader. Despite not appearing at the conservative conference, he met privately with Mr. Orban and "brainstormed on scenarios of future collaboration."
His hard line on immigration, prosecution or not, was winning, and one of which he would not move.
"I don't move," he said, while sitting at his desk, waiting for the bell to ring the next Senate vote.