Why Matteo Salvini expects to be prosecuted

ROME – Matteo Salvini can hardly believe his good fortune. He faces prosecution.

In another country, that could mean problems for a politician like Salvini, the nationalist leader of Italy. But Mr. Salvini is being prosecuted for rejecting rescued migrants when he was Minister of the Interior, by prosecutors in the south who described him as abuse of power and kidnapping.

%MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82111% %MINIFYHTMLac047f9f7f8cdeacc4640ee3669aa82112%

As the effort to criminally prosecute Mr. Salvini reaches a critical juncture, only weeks after a defeat in an important regional election frustrates his attempt to return to power, he has taken advantage of it as a political raft.

"Immigration is surely not an issue that scares me," Mr. Salvini said in an interview in his Senate office, surrounded by the shirts of law enforcement officers he often wore, dozens of crossed necklaces hanging in a row. as Mardi Gras accounts and assortments. gifts you receive in the election campaign.

It is not difficult to see why. The potential accusation has involuntarily revived migration as a problem despite only a trickle of arrivals in Italy.