Kiev, Ukraine – Oleksandra Hromyko lives next to the epicenter of a political maelstrom that almost cost the president of the United States, Donald Trump, his presidency and pushed Ukraine to the center of attention of world politics.

The 63-year-old retiree resides in a dilapidated nine-story building of the Soviet era in northern Kiev, adjacent to the business center that houses the offices of Burisma, a natural gas company that employed the son of the former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, Hunter board member between 2014 and 2019.

Biden's work was an apparent security designed to protect Burisma and its owner, former politician and oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, from money laundering charges.

In 2016, the Ukrainian parliament dismissed Attorney General Viktor Shokin after Biden accused him of corruption and threatened to withhold $ 1 billion in aid. A year later, the charges against Zlochevsky were dropped.

But Hromyko is indifferent to the issue of Burisma that triggered an investigation of political judgment on whether Trump coerced his Ukrainian counterpart. Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigating Biden, one of Trump's main political rivals in the 2020 presidential race.

Trump has already proven himself to be a politician who not only forgets personal crimes, but remembers favors he has not received. Alexey Kushch, analyst

"Honestly, I don't care, I have enough problems of my own," the woman in glasses with a gray knit cap and a long coat told Al Jazeera, citing her challenges: high heating bills, high prices and deterioration of medical care.

"Politicians will solve everything, it doesn't affect my life."

But according to some Ukrainian analysts, it could be.

"Trump has already proven himself as a politician who not only forgets personal crimes, but remembers favors he has not received," said Alexey Kushch, a Kiev-based analyst, to Al Jazeera, referring to Trump's phone call on July 25, in which Zelenskyy asked for a "favor,quot;, the Bidens investigation.

However, the Ukrainian political consultant with close ties to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, believes that the president, who was acquitted on Wednesday, does not hold a grudge.

"There will be no revenge, just a reestablishment of our relations with the United States, with the Trump administration," Andriy Telizhenko, a former diplomat who helped Giuliani during his trip to Kiev in December, told Al Jazeera.

"Do you think the United States cares about Ukraine?"

The top diplomat in the United States seems to have shown an example of Trump's "forced,quot; support for Kiev.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Zelenskyy on January 31, just a week after rhetorically asking a PNR journalist: "Do you think the United States cares about Ukraine?"

Ukraine "is not only the geographical heart of Europe, it is actually a bulwark between freedom and authoritarianism in Eastern Europe," Pompeo said at a press conference, standing next to Zelenskyy.

Despite offering a $ 700 million aid package and guarantees that Washington supports the former Soviet nation of 43 million, Pompeo did not invite Zelenskyy to Washington, DC.

"When the time is right, they are both busy people, we will find a suitable opportunity for (Zelenskyy) and the president to meet," Pompeo told ABC News shortly after meeting with Zelenskyy.

He (Zelenskyy) could have asked the Americans for anything, but he simply blew it, because Trump is invincible now. Mykola Zarubinets, construction worker

Pompeo's encounter with Zelenskyy bothered Moscow; Russia still calls the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, the massive pro-Western protests that deposed pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, a "blow."

A Russian analyst compared Washington's ties to Kiev with a "suitcase without a handle," something too uncomfortable to carry, but too valuable to leave.

"Euromaidan and the coup in Kiev in 2014 became a geopolitical triumph of the United States in its task of driving away the former Soviet republics of Russia," wrote Irina Alksnis, an analyst at RIA Novosti. "But five years later, the victory seems increasingly pyrrhic."

The talks with Pompeo, and Trump's acquittal, do not seem to help Zelenskyy.

In February, their approval ratings fell for the first time below 50 percent, according to two independent surveys.

Some believe that their campaign promises were too populist and vague and say they have progressed shortly after eight months in power.

"He hasn't done anything," Mykola Zarubinets, whose five-story apartment building surrounded by bumpy sidewalks, is a stone's throw from Burisma's office, told Al Jazeera.

He thinks that Zelenskyy lost the opportunity to milk the White House.

"I could have asked the Americans for anything, but it just blew it, because Trump is invincible now," said the 49-year-old construction worker.

The Zelenskyy government and the ruling Servant of the People's Party, which largely consists of political beginners, staunch opponents of previous administrations and their former colleagues from the comic company of District 95, have been criticized for handling the peace talks with Moscow and the separatists, a failure to investigate and condemn corrupt officials and reform an economy paralyzed by Russian sanctions.

In mid-January, Zelenskyy refused to accept the resignation of his prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer who said in a leaked conversation that the president had a "primitive,quot; understanding of economic affairs.

But Zelensky's low ratings do not affect cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"Ukraine is toxic, really toxic," analyst Igar Tyshkevich, based in Kiev, told Al Jazeera. "I doubt that both political camps in the United States somehow initiate a change in cooperation, at least until election day."