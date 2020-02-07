Where Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more stars will sit at the Oscars

Oscar night is almost here!

The biggest stars in Hollywood will meet Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers.

jester It is the most nominated film of the night with 11 assents. Nevertheless, the Irish, 1917 Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with 10 nominations each.

Do you want to know where your favorite celebrities will sit? Well, you're in luck. Rebel Wilson is giving fans a preview of the deal on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-stars Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt sitting near the front They are in the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively. In fact, Pitt has been earning praise throughout the awards season for his performance in Quentin Tarantino9th movie.

Speaking of Tarantino, the filmmaker and nominated for best director is sitting a few rows behind them. Mahershala Ali, who won the Best Actor award in a supporting role last year and is a presenter this year, is also sitting nearby.