What to observe in the elections in Ireland | Ireland news

Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls tomorrow for a general election that threatens to sink the government led by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose international image as a firm hand in the Brexit negotiations has proved unconvincing in a campaign focused on bread.Y-social problems of butter.

His center-right Fine Gael party has plummeted to third place in pre-election polls, dropping to only 17 percent support, behind his arch-rival, the most socially conservative Fianna Fail party, at 22 percent, and also behind the leader Surprise Sinn Fein, a party that has increased to 25 percent in the wake of a wave of discontent over high housing costs and a faltering health system.

The current minority government has been in power since 2016, with Fianna Fail offering a trust and supply agreement, through which it provided support on a theme by topic basis.

The awkward truce among the historic arch-rivals remained despite Brexit negotiations to ensure that Ireland's negotiating position was not compromised, and Varadkar finally called elections in December.

Which are the main problems?

Brexit has dominated headlines in Ireland in recent years, and Varadkar's advance of Irish interests during negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, particularly the guarantee of a continuous open border with Northern Ireland, has been widely popular, but the issue has been scarce in the national election campaign.

"The strong consensus among all Irish parties, and between Ireland and the entire EU, on the position of Ireland, in relation to Brexit, means that many voters believe that a different political party leading the negotiations will not make a significant difference in the result, "Maura Adshead, associate professor of politics at the University of Limerick, told Al Jazeera.

In a poll conducted by the Irish Times newspaper last month, 42 percent of voters identified medical care as the top priority for an incoming prime minister, while 34 percent said housing, with Brexit a priority for Only three percent of respondents.

Ireland's health system, a combination of public and private services, has been dysfunctional for decades, with hospitals suffering from a persistent shortage of staff and capacity. This week's nurse's union described the hundreds of patients waiting in hospital carts across the country as "dangerous and unacceptable."

The country is also experiencing one of the most serious housing crises in Europe, with increased demand and a chronic supply shortage that takes homeless people to record levels. In the capital, Dublin, rents have doubled in a decade, far exceeding modest wage growth and pushing many non-owners into a poorly regulated market for narrow and miserable apartments.

"The election has been largely framed around issues of quality of life within the state, and health and housing have really been at the forefront of the agenda," Theresa Reidy, a political scientist at University College Cork, told Al Jazeera .

"(The) emphasis is on the fact that, although there is an economic recovery, the type of social infrastructure and state services have not kept pace with people's expectations."

What do the main parties offer?

Varadkar has urged voters not to forget that Brexit is not established, and that strong leadership is needed to avoid the real economic dangers that lie ahead during the UK transition period and beyond. He accused Sinn Fein of being weak in the face of crime and "making crazy promises," while proposing tax cuts and modest increases in expenses linked to continued economic growth.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin promised to loosen bags and spend on medical care and housing, as well as increase the number of police officers to fight organized crime.

"We all hear at the door that health services are really impacting, the absence of affordable housing and social housing is really impacting people," he told the Irish Independent newspaper on Friday. "Voters want action on them."

However, the image of his party remains blurred in the minds of many voters since his last term in the government, in which he oversaw an unsustainable real estate boom that erupted during the global financial collapse of 2008, leaving the country in debt for dozens of Thousands million euros.

As for Sinn Fein, under the direction of Mary Lou McDonald, born in Dublin, who assumed the position of leader Gerry Adams in 2018, the party has tried to distance itself from its past ties with the paramilitary group of the Irish Republican Army and establish itself in The tradition of European social democracy, which strongly opposes austerity and promises a significant increase in social spending, especially in housing.

Sinn Fein seeks to end the duopoly of the two largest parties, which have rotated power during the 99 years of Ireland as an independent state.

"Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, essentially identical parts, have had their own way now for almost a century," McDonald said this week.

What are the likely results?

The fractured political landscape almost guarantees that no party will form a majority, so the next government will surely be led by a minority or a coalition of several parties.

Except for a notable change in fortune, Varadkar's tenure as leader, which began when he assumed the position of predecessor Enda Kenny in 2017, will end after his first contest as prime minister.

Sinn Fein's popularity jump seems to have been a surprise even for the party itself, which only has about half of the candidates necessary to form a parliamentary majority, so it is very unlikely that it will lead the next government.

Historically, the party has also had superior performance in the polls due to its dependence on demographics with less participation, that is, young and working-class voters. Due to the persistent memories of the IRA, it is also considered contrary to receiving second and third preference votes from supporters of other parties, which are key to success in Ireland's unique transferable voting system.

Despite the second vote, Fianna Fail has a broad base of candidates and efficient voting management that will probably leave him as the biggest party when the ballots are counted. The leader Micheal Martin has ruled out a coalition with Fine Gael or Sinn Fein, but will be in the driver's seat when it comes to forging alliances with other parties and independent candidates.

"It's hard to say, but I think at this moment the expectation is that it will be some kind of government led by Fianna Fail with several minor or minor left parties, and possibly some independent or maybe trust and offer with Fine Gael," he said. Reidy