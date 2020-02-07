What happens now after the political trial of Donald Trump? The | Trump's accusation

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, celebrated what he called "victory over the deception of the accusation,quot; at the end of his trial in the United States Senate.
Trump was accused of abusing his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate rival Joe Biden, and then obstructed a congressional investigation into what happened.
None of the political trial articles received enough votes to remove Trump from office.
Stock markets in Asia and Europe rose after Trump's acquittal. And its approval rating is at a record 49 percent.
What does a strengthened Trump mean for the United States and the rest of the world?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Sahar Aziz – law professor at Rutgers University
Theresa Fallon – director of the Center for Russian Studies Europe Asia in Brussels
Jason Stanley – Professor of Philosophy, Yale University and author of How Fascism Works
Source: Al Jazeera News