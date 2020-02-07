What happened to the XFL 1.0? Biblical exaggeration, media failure and, of course, & # 39; Hates me & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a911% %MINIFYHTML1957d395b0b8a0869339459fadb012a912%

The XFL will be relaunched on February 8 in a second attempt to create a professional football league.

WWE President Vince McMahon was behind the first XFL in 2001, and is trying again. It will be interesting to see what the league learns from the failures of that first attempt along with the American Football Alliance, which was launched last season.

To realize that, it is important to remember why the original XFL failed.

What was the original XFL?

McMahon and NBC executive Dick Ebersol co-founded the XFL in 2001, and was a single-entity league instead of owning the original eight franchises. The "X,quot; in XFL made no sense for legal reasons.

McMahon promised "open-mouth football," and the hype prior to the launch of the league was at a level similar to wrestling. Take this promotion for example. Imagine seeing this in the era of social networks:

Fans expected total chaos on a soccer team when the debut came on February 3, 2001 in Las Vegas, which was less than a week after the Super Bowl. Everyone remembers McMahon's speech before the first game, which scored 9.5 Nielsen.

What did the XFL do well?

The original XFL used some innovations that the NFL still uses today, such as the SkyCam and field microphones for players and coaches.

The XFL also had cameramen on the field during the game. The XFL also used a 35-second game clock, and the new league also has established rules that will accelerate the pace of the game. The league seasoned special teams and overtime, and those are elements of the NFL that are apparently discussed every low season.

What did the XFL do wrong?

The XFL looked too much like McMahon's wrestling product than the football fans could appreciate in the long run.

That worked on some occasions, such as replacing the coin toss with a fight for football.

But the product was based on margin interviews and tricks that don't work in football.

Also, football was not great. That is the same problem the AAF had. The players, mostly players on the NFL list, did not lack effort. But the lack of stellar power reached the league.

When the XFL game forced "Saturday Night Live,quot; to delay its starting time 45 minutes in the third week of the season, it reinforced the need for a better schedule for viewers on an important network.

The league, like the AAF, failed to capitalize on the high qualifications of the first week.

What is the legacy of XFL?

The XFL could be summed up in three words.

"He hates me."

Rod Smart, who played for the Las Vegas Outlaws, wore "He Hate Me,quot; on the back of his shirt, and the league allowed his players and commentators to become bigger personalities.

Tommy Maddox finished with 2,186 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine INTs and was one of the success stories in the league.

Finally, McMahon did not have a product that approached the NFL, and Bob Costas exposed it during an individual interview with HBO.

By then, the one-year experiment was almost over.

Will XFL 2.0 be set to fail in the same way?

Can the league maintain the viewer's interest without the stellar power of the NFL? The USFL was able to do that in the 1980s by getting star players like Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Reggie White and Steve Young to play in the league. That is the biggest long-term obstacle.

In the short term, the XFL will generate interest to fill the soccer void. The league will run until April 26 and has a better television plan with games on ABC, FOX, ESPN and FS1.

This version seems more football oriented, and there are some interesting changes to the rules that will be analyzed during the first weeks.

McMahon will have his fingerprints in the league, but it's important to keep in mind that Oliver Luck, who served on the University American Football Playoff committee, is the commissioner. If football is better than average, which was not the AAF, then the league could have the opportunity to last more than one season.