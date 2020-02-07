Week 1 Selections XFL DFS: alignment tips, strategy, sleepers for DraftKings, fanDuel fantasy football daily contests

Week 1 of the XFL season is finally here, and there is a sense of stability with this league compared to last year's AAF. With the funding of Vince McMahon from WWE, it seems that we will get a full season of this league and we will be able to enjoy three months of spring football and three more months of daily fantasy football with the FanDuel and DraftKings XFL DFS contests.

Given the size of the league (eight teams) there will be only four games each week. This seems to serve GPPs more than cash games, but we will still offer a line of cash games every week for Fantasy Alarm subscribers. It's hard to say what we'll get in Week 1, since most of these guys are pure mysteries for many people. Here is a breakdown of the best DFS plays for the first week of XFL action in almost two decades.

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the XFL DFS Fantasy Alarm Playbook of Week 1.

Week 1 Selections XFL DFS: Quarterback

Josh Johnson, Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 10,700; FanDuel: $ 21). Unfortunately, Johnson (thigh) hasn't practiced much this week, and is on the list as "questionable,quot; for Saturday's game against Houston. Johnson's last appearances in the NFL were not great, but he did show his ability to run. He will turn 34 in May and may not be as good a runner as he was before. The Wildcats' offensive coordinator, Norm Chow, has worked with mobile quarterbacks in the past, such as Steve McNair and Vince Young, but Johnson has bounced in the NFL enough to be a fairly productive quarterback in the XFL. He has some decent weapons in the receiving game, but if he is healthy, he would expect him to run more and put the team on his back.

Cardale Jones, D.C. Defenders against Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 10,200; FanDuel: $ 20). Given the injuries of two other quarterbacks at this time, Jones could be the best / safest quarterback option on the board. Jones has a lot of talent at his disposal (Jhurell Pressley, Donnel Pumphrey, Rashad Ross, Eli Rogers, Malachi Dupre), so this could be one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Coach Pep Hamilton has experience working with talented quarterbacks, such as Andrew Luck, and the Defenders have a favorable showdown against the Dragons, who plan to be one of the weakest teams in the league. It's going to be chalk, but even without games played yet, it seems to have a fairly safe floor.

Landry Jones, Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 9,200; FanDuel: $ 20). Jones is currently "questionable,quot; for Sunday's game against St. Louis after receiving a period of four to six weeks to return from a knee injury. Bob Stoops has said he will probably be ready for Week 2, but his status for Week 1 is in the air. Jones and Stoops return to Oklahoma together, so there is familiarity in this relationship. If Jones is ready, then he has an attractive price as the fifth most expensive quarterback on the list. The disadvantage is that it is in the last game of the weekend, so if it turns out to be a decision at the time of the game, turn Philip Nelson with $ 8,300. Nelson is able to execute the offensive. He did quite well at last year's AAF with San Diego before being put on the shelf for an injury. I'm a little worried about the flow of the game, as the Forsaken are big favorites to win the XFL Championship, while the Battlehawks are in the middle of the pack. So, if Dallas comes to a considerable advantage, they may not be as aggressive. However, it is week 1, and I will try not to rely too much on the flow of the game.

Aaron Murray, Tampa Bay Vipers @ New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 9,000; FanDuel: $ 18). Murray's price is a bit surprising. Since it is projected that the Vipers will have an offense quite loaded with a happy head coach like Marc Trestman. Murray seemed quite competent last season in the AAF once he relieved Matt Simms, so Murray has many advantages. The Vipers have some really solid weapons even with Antonio Callaway landing in the injured reserve. I hope Johnson and Jones can find their way to the countryside so that it can open Murray's property. In any case, Murray is also a fantastic GPP game with potential for cash games.

Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades (DraftKings: $ 8,700; FanDuel: $ 17). Ta’amu has some advantages after beating Taylor Heinicke for the initial work in St. Louis. Ta’amu has a solid university curriculum under his belt to the size of D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Dawson Knox. He also had some success in running the ball, which makes it a very intriguing GPP game. I briefly mentioned the flow of the game in the Landry Jones section, and I think this may benefit Ta & # 39; amu and the Battlehawks later in the game, so I will definitely connect Ta & # 39; amu in some GPP lineups and I will have one or two piles of St. Louis.

Phillip Walker, Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 8,300; FanDuel: $ 18). Full disclosure, I wasn't going to include the Houston QB if Connor Cook won the job. However, Walker presents a fairly affordable option, and under June Jones, the Roughnecks should launch quite a lot. Walker is also a very good GPP play if he plays FanDuel's Saturday games list. I don't know how crazy I would go with the batteries in Houston. You can play Walker naked or pair it with Sammie Coates.

Week 1 Selections XFL DFS: Running

Jhurell Pressley, DC Defenders vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 7,900; FanDuel: $ 18). Pressley appears at the top of the runner's depth table for Defenders and should see a good amount of touches. In the paper, it is a very good confrontation, since the Dragons do not project to be very good. This is also supposed to be one of the best offenses in the league, so it makes sense to expose yourself to Pressley. He led the AAF in eight games before the league closed, and he could start off right this weekend.

Elijah Hood, Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 7,500; FanDuel: $ 20). It comes with a high price, but with good reasons. The offense should be pretty good, and he is online to get the initial touches. Dujuan Harris is listed as his endorsement, but is more of a third-time runner / pace change Hood is larger and can physically handle a heavier workload than Harris, who is only 5-7. Hood is a pretty good move both in cash and in GPP.

Cameron Artis-Payne, Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 6,800; FanDuel: $ 19). This is a slightly surprising price for a man who could lead all runners in scoring this weekend. He has experience in the NFL and, for whatever reason, Lance Dunbar was left out of the Forsaken depth table. Only Artis-Payne and Marquis Young are listed as the Dallas runners, and Dallas has not really included any details in their injury report. I will have a lot of exposure to CAP as it seems to be online for a huge workload, and $ 6,800 in DK is not a horrible price at all.

Nick Holley, Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats (HOU; DraftKings: $ 5,800; FanDuel: $ 8). I prefer the price in FanDuel over DraftKings, however, the format is more suitable for Holly in DK. Holley is eligible as a runner for both sites, although Houston depth charts list him as an open receiver and an open receiver of the first team. It is a bit surprising that it is the eighth most expensive RB on the DK list, so it is a bit daunting, but Houston is likely to throw it a little if they fall behind Los Angeles. The disadvantage is that there are many mouths to feed in the Houston offensive where four-wide receiver sets run, but it could take many targets out of the slot.

Andre Williams, Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 3,800; FanDuel: $ 19). Williams's price is path Too good to ignore it. He is a former Heisman trophy finalist and is the headline in the Houston deep charts. The disadvantage is that it could have some problems with the Wildcats defensive line. They are huge (scroll down to the D / ST section to find out how big they are). Therefore, it could be a difficult confrontation if the Wildcats offensive line cannot create any holes. If Houston lags behind, the flow of the game may not benefit Williams, but it is very difficult to move on to a guy who could excel in this league at such an economical price.

Darius Victor, New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 3,700; FanDuel: $ 13). Last Wednesday it was reported that Victor and Tim Cook separated during practice, even though Cook appears as the starting runner. So, we are taking that with a grain of salt and we will have some exposure to Victor as a bullish move if the carries are really divided. If they share the work, then I'm not sure that Cook provides any value at a high price. I am not completely fading Cook, as he will break some alignments, but I like the value we could get here with Victor and I will have a little more exposure to him.

Ja’Quan Gardner, Seattle Dragons @ D.C. Defenders (SEA; DraftKings: $ 3,600; FanDuel: $ 9). Gardner gets some recognition because he is at the top of the Dragons depth chart. Keep in mind that this backfield could be a two or three headed dragon, but Gardner averaged 4.9 yards per carry last year in the AAF before injuring himself. It's a difficult confrontation against my favorite defense on the board, but if you need a cheap FLEX, you're ready to get reps, even for one of the worst teams in the league.

Others to watch: Donnel Pumphrey, Quinton Flowers, Tim Cook, De & # 39; Angelo Henderson, Marquis Young

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the XFL DFS Fantasy Alarm Playbook of Week 1.

Week 1 XFL DFS Picks: wide receiver

Rashad Ross, D.C. Defenders against Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 10,400; FanDuel: $ 15). I would feel like an idiot if I didn't have the most expensive RB / WR on the list. Ross was changed in January from wildcats to defenders and now seems a focal point for an offensive stacked defenders. Before the AAF closed, Ross led the league with seven touchdowns and 36 receptions for 583 yards. It will be a great threat in Washington, and it would be surprising if Ross did not achieve a good amount of goals, since Washington made the effort to acquire it a month ago. It's a fantastic move on FanDuel, where it won't be as expensive in your budget as it is in DraftKings. I will also have some exposure to Eli Rogers. His absence from this list does not mean that he has vanished because I am building about four or five different DC batteries and will be in a couple.

Mekale McKay, New York Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 9,900; FanDuel: $ 17). We haven't touched too many Guardians yet, but McKay is probably the second best scorer in the league. I am not completely sold on Matt McGloin, but McKay has a large frame at 6-4, so size and length are in its favor. Apart from Colby Pearson and E.J. Bibbs, it seems that McKay should achieve most of the goals in New York. Teo Redding and Tanner Gentry could also get some goals, but I think the flow of the game could be in McKay's favor if Aaron Murray can take Tampa to a great advantage.

Sammie Coates, Houston Roughnecks vs. Los Angeles Wildcats (DraftKings: $ 9,300; FanDuel: $ 20). Coates will cost a nice penny, but it seems to be a ball hawk in the Roughnecks offense. As mentioned earlier, the Roughnecks should throw the ball a bit, and Coates gets up to get a lot of goals. He is fast and could possibly lead the league in catching yards this year. The Roughnecks don't even seem to have a tight wing on their list, and although there are complementary options to catch passes in this offense, Coates should be a focal point. The more I look at the Coates situation, the more it is becoming my favorite pass receiver this weekend.

Jeff Badet, Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 8,800; FanDuel: $ 19). Yes, there is still some concern with the situation of the Dallas quarterback. Landry Jones has worked on a knee brace, but even if Nelson is the starting QB, he should feel good with Badet. The last depth chart that floats on social networks does not have Jazz Ferguson working with the headline, since he has been dealing with a hand injury. If that is the case, Badet seems an even safer bet for a solid game. Badet has some familiarity with head coach Bob Stoops. He played in Kentucky with Stoops' brother and even transferred to Oklahoma, but he never played for Bob Stoops so far.

Nelson Spruce, Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 8,500; FanDuel: $ 14). The price on FanDuel is really very tempting. Even in DraftKings, the price is reasonable for the WR1 in a crime that should be issued a lot. Spruce proved to be a fairly reliable pass capture option in the AAF last year. Despite the shortest season, he was among the top five in goals, catches and receiving yards, and with Rashad Ross now with the Defenders, it seems that it will be the main pass capture option for the Wildcats, just ahead of Brandon Barnes

Keenan Reynolds, Seattle Dragons @ D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 8,100; FanDuel: $ 13). For the record, I am not incredibly in love with Reynolds, nor with Seattle. However, Kasen Williams is inactive for Saturday, so this should present more goals for Reynolds. But, again, I'm not sold on the Seattle quarterback play and this is a difficult confrontation in the role against the Defenders' high school. It is worth mentioning Reynolds as a decent price option on a team that could be launching a lot this weekend.

Colby Pearson, New York Guardians against Tampa Bay Vipers (DraftKings: $ 5,300; $ 13). Pearson is not a terrible GPP game considering that it is a mystery who will get goals following McKay as WR1 in New York. Recent reports from Wednesday indicate that Pearson was getting repetitions of offenses from the first team, so he makes us listen to DFS. As mentioned earlier, the door is still open for other groups such as Redding, Gentry and even Bibbs to get some goals, but with Pearson getting the repetitions of the first team, we will invest a little more on him than on his teammates.

Flynn Nagel (DraftKings: $ 3,900; FanDuel: $ 17) and Freddie Martino (DraftKings: $ 3,000; FanDuel: $ 14), Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. According to the same depth chart in the article by Jeff Badet, Nagel and Martino appear as headlines in attack. Martino is recognizable for his time in the NFL, and is only 28 years old. With $ 3,000 it offers many advantages if you can achieve enough goals. Nagel registered some solid numbers at Northwestern and could prove to be a reliable receiver. Both are suitable for Dallas batteries.

Adonis Jennings (DraftKings: $ 3,300; FanDuel: $ 16) and Jordan Smallwood (LA; DraftKings: $ 3,000; FanDuel: $ 19), Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks. At the time of writing this, it does not seem that Tre McBride suits Week 1. Now, anything could change and we will keep you informed with the injury report on Friday. However, as of now, McBride is not practicing and that is a nuisance since he was the piece they received for Rashad Ross. Los Angeles currently includes Jennings and Smallwood as headlines in addition to Nelson Spruce. I would not go crazy with the exhibition here, but it is good to squeeze some entrees at such a cheap price. I prefer Jennings over Smallwood a bit if you have trouble deciding between one or the other.

Malachi Dupre, D.C. Defenders against Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 3,000; FanDuel: $ 18). This section was initially dedicated to DeAndre Thompkins (foot), but was declared out of Saturday's game. To be honest, that also helps Rashad Ross since Thompkins was ahead of Ross in the depth table, but Dupre is also a first player, and is very cheap in DraftKings. It will not cost you much to return the value. But this cannot be emphasized enough: there are many creators of DC play between runners and open receivers. But with Thompkins out, Dupre is a great play in your accumulations of DC to a minimum in DK.

Others to watch: Seantavius ​​Jones, Keith Mumphery, Jazz Ferguson, L’Damian Washington, Reece Horn.

Week 1 Selections XFL DFS: tight end

This is a kind of section difficult to measure. For starters, DraftKings does not offer a TE slot and FanDuel offers two WR / TE points in their contests, and both sites employ two FLEX points. And in the case of the Houston Roughnecks, they didn't even break the camp with a closed wing on their list. Therefore, while it is not necessary to form a tight wing for XFL DFS, there are a couple of people to consider.

Nick Truesdell, Tampa Bay Vipers @ New York Guardians (DraftKings: $ 6,900; FanDuel: $ 14). Truesdell is easily one of the two best closed ends in the XFL. Many experts think it is the best tight end in the league. It has a large capture radius and its 6-5 and 249 pound frame makes it difficult to tackle. His 24 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns do not jump off the page, but he had a capture rate of 89 percent in the AAF last season. It should be a chalk option and a blockage in Tampa batteries with Aaron Murray. It is the tenth most expensive option of WR (yes, it appears as a receiver) in DraftKings, and Murray would be cautious in his direction once Tampa enters the red zone.

Brandon Barnes, Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 6,400; FanDuel: $ 13). Barnes was the only tight end to break the camp with Los Angeles, so there is the possibility of participating in most of the plays. He has experience in blocking races and is not a terrible target in the air game. It has a great figure like Truesdell and could be the Los Angeles number 2 option behind Nelson Spruce.

Sean Price (DraftKings: $ 3,800; FanDuel: $ 12) and Donald Parham (DraftKings: $ 2,600; FanDuel: $ 11), Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Dallas will have a pretty exciting offense to see. Probably, Price is the best player in general than Parham, since he was captain of the team at the university (USF) and Dallas actually has him on the list as a tight end / halfback since he will also face the racing block. But don't sleep in Parham either. It's on the 6-8 list with a seven-foot wingspan, and it's very cheap at $ 2,600 at DraftKings. He ran the 40-yard run in 4.6 seconds, which for a boy of his size is pretty good. You probably won't get anything close to the instant counts that Price gets, but it's a big goal in the red zone for Landry Jones or who is under downtown Dallas in Week 1.

Khari Lee, D.C. Defenders against Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 3,300; FanDuel: $ 11). With the Defenders renouncing Adrien Robinson, he presents some opportunities for Lee as the first tight end in this offense. However, he still has some other weapons to deal with. Even at its price, it is a solid candidate for work in the red zone. Derrick Hayward is at stake a bit if you're looking for a D.C. cheaper, but if you play with him, you really hope he can catch a touchdown.

Evan Rodriguez, Seattle Dragons @ D.C. Defenders (DraftKings: $ 3,100; FanDuel: $ 8). Rodriguez is an interesting value option. It is not the size that Truesdell or Barnes presume, but it caught three touchdowns last year with the AAF. Rodriguez's disadvantage is that there are other options to catch passes in the Seattle offense. But if the secondary of D.C. turn off Los Angeles pass receivers, then it could create some short-yard opportunities for Rodriguez in the middle, and should also be seen in the red zone. Update: Colin Jeter appears at the top of the depth chart and is actually cheaper than Rodriguez, so I'll probably be lighter with Rodriguez at this point. But I will spread these two boys in my lineups to get some exposure. I'm still not crazy about the confrontation.

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the XFL DFS Fantasy Alarm Playbook of Week 1.

Week 1 Selections XFL DFS: Defense

You can only use D / ST in DraftKings and there are two that I am really working on (and they won't be too surprising), but I will offer a third as a mid-range option. Remember, the XFL wants to see a higher score, especially with its innovative point after the attempts, so I will not recommend too many bets for Week 1.

Dallas Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (DraftKings: $ 4,700). Dallas faces St. Louis in Week 1, and although I will have some exposure to the Battlehawks on the offensive side of the ball, the Renegades defense also has a pretty decent showdown, if they can contain Jordan Ta’amu. The Forsaken are big favorites with a decent defensive front that seeks to close what could be a very strong offensive in St. Louis. They are the most expensive option on the board, so if you need salary relief, do not hesitate to change them.

DC Defenders vs. Seattle Dragons (DraftKings: $ 4,200). This is probably the defense with which I am heavier this weekend. It could be said that the Defenders could be the best team in the league, and they will possibly face the worst team in the league. The Dragons have some decent pieces on the offense, but the Defenders can have the best high school in the XFL with Matt Elam, Shamarko Thomas and Rahim Moore. With a $ 500 discount from Dallas, the Defenders will be very popular against a Dragon team that travels across the country for this game.

Los Angeles Wildcats @ Houston Roughnecks (DraftKings: $ 3,500). If I look for a small wage relief, I would not venture lower than Los Angeles. The Wildcats certainly have a lot of size on the defensive line. Baylor's former star, Shawn Oakman, is 6-9 and 280 pounds. Montori Hughes weighs 6-4 and 350 pounds, and Devin Taylor is only an inch shorter than Oakman with 6-8 and 267 pounds. They will definitely not be pushed by offensive lines. Houston may have a decent game with De & # 39; Angelo Henderson and Andre Williams, but there are still question marks regarding air play. Los Angeles could go out with a healthy amount of catches on Sunday.