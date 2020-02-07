"We were just trying to win a hockey game,quot;: the US Olympic assistant coach. UU. From 1980, Craig Patrick, remembers "Miracle on the ice,quot;

Craig Patrick remembers the "Miracle on the ice,quot; as a "Herb Brooks story,quot; in the first place.

As the 40th anniversary of the victory for the gold medal of the US men's Olympic hockey team in 1980 approaches, Patrick, who served as assistant coach of Brooks at one of the most memorable moments in the history of American hockey recalled what "Miracle,quot; means to him and the country so many years later through a conference call on Friday. For the man who won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it all started with a hockey legend in Brooks and his master plan.

"The effort of all players for seven months: (Brooks) pressed them for seven months and I witnessed every second," Patrick told reporters. "What stands out most in my mind is that they definitely deserved a gold medal. It didn't matter if they beat the Russians, they definitely deserved to have the gold medal with the effort and time they spent for everything to happen."

Patrick praised the 2004 Disney movie MiracleThe real-life description of how Brooks approached to develop a list that could win the 1980 tournament, saying that the coach first approached him for a job on his staff almost a year in advance. When Brooks decided who would integrate his list of fans to face the pseudo-professional team of the Soviet Union, he knew that the university players most accustomed to competing that they would not join without an incentive.

"He said guys the guys on the team don't love each other," said Patrick. "They had been competing against each other for national championships for years and the only way (Brooks) knows how to make them a team is to do exactly what he did. As you described it (in the movie): he wanted them to join him against him."

The United States, of course, bothered the Soviet Union, which had won five of the six previous Olympic gold medals at that time, in the medal round and won gold by defeating Finland. The victory made the team and its history become a hockey legend, something Patrick remembered hitting when they returned from that year's tournament in Lake Placid, New York.

"There were four people in a trailer in the Olympic village, without television or newspaper," Patrick said. "We had no idea what was happening across the country. President Carter sent Air Force One to pick us up (when they returned) and will go to DC for lunch at the White House."

"We were just trying to win a hockey game, a hockey tournament."

No matter where Patrick's memories of the 1980 team wandered, from the 13 players who skated in the NHL to the flight to Washington to meet Jimmy Carter, he always returned to Brooks, who died in 2003 at the age of 66.

“Herb was a special guy. He kept a lot to himself, but I stayed with him for seven months, so I knew him quite well, "said Patrick." I remember many, many nights, I woke up at two, three in the morning and he had all the lights on in the room and would be scratching things on his paper. He looked at me and said: what? You have no ideas in the middle of the night? "