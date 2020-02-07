We are celebrating these black women who keep their Poppin waves!

%MINIFYHTML510d8b47f9650279cefc03f53c1b6c4611% %MINIFYHTML510d8b47f9650279cefc03f53c1b6c4612%

From extensions to natural hair, the way a black woman wears her crown tells the story of a million tales, especially when she decides to shake a fading penetrated by deep waves.

Black History Month cannot be celebrated without recognizing the multidimensional aspect of black women. Through our femininity, we can explore our freedom, while resting in our duality.

The history of the black woman and our style is very intricate and detailed. We began to see more variety of hairstyles in the 1920s. Starting with the sequel styles from flapper to fake locs, we are over 100 years old of transformation and evolution, which collided with Hip Hop.

In the 1980s, the Hip Hop culture took the black style to the next level. With leather bombers, tracksuits and women with short hairstyles, the fades were taken to the next level, and the women followed suit. However, it was the popularity of the durag that first created the trend of the waves. It is said that the accessory became the mainstream in 1979.

Headed by William J. Dowdy with "So Many Waves," according to The New York Times, they were used to keep hair in place. Therefore, creating waves after it was removed. The hair accessory, originally called "mooring," was equivalent to a black woman's head scarf.

Even many women who choose to leave the waves but still use fading, there is still freedom in that. With icons like Grace Jones shaking her high fading and still possessing her femininity, she inspired many women to do the same.

In a 2008 interview with Mail Online, Jones stated:

“I change the roles in life. I live that way. I become feminine. I become masculine I am both, really. I think the masculine side is a little stronger in me, and I have to dim it sometimes. I am not like a normal woman. That is sure."

The essence of a black woman is not one-dimensional and cannot be forced into a box. Some will say that fading is a bit masculine, and although that may be true, the femininity of a black woman makes her fit perfectly.

So, when you see women swinging, using durags and using the hashtag #WaveCheck, remember that you are honoring their freedom and expressing their femininity, while being magical, all at the same time.