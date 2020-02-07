Wayne Mardle chooses five names to follow in this year's ProCour PDC | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML7da001e3787917ae3432a5eaf22bddd511% %MINIFYHTML7da001e3787917ae3432a5eaf22bddd512%

What is the PDT ProTour? It is a tournament that combines the European Tour and the Players Championship





With ProTour starting this weekend, our man Wayne & # 39; Hawaii 501 & # 39; Mardle has chosen the names he believes are worth following this year.

The big name …

Michael Smith

The one I've been hitting on that keeps getting close and doesn't necessarily do amazing things on the Pro Tour, but I'm sure Smith will win a big one. You have to win a big one. Whatever it is, whether it is classified as major or not.

You cannot knock on the door and not knock on it.

He reaches the point where he tells himself that he should keep fighting, he should be in front. Mardle about Smith

It continues to give opportunities. He keeps getting there and has shown a lot of maturity in some games. He stayed there in the final of The Masters against Peter Wright last weekend, where in past years he would not have done so.

He reaches the point where he tells himself that he should keep fighting, he should be in front. It is what it is at that moment and he has to deal with it and it is. But it still has something to do to grow and when it matures completely it will be a force to take into account, what it already is, it is simply not earned.

Two players who are ready to explode …

Jeffrey De Zwaan

This may sound brutal, but De Zwaan's talent is that of anyone in the top 10 and he still can't reach it. It is number 20 in the world by not achieving much. I think he is ready to explode and, if he does, maybe these games in which he completely loses the plot could disappear. I just think he has a great game on him.

I wouldn't be surprised if he enters the top 16 or top 12 this year.

He reached the semifinals of Matchplay 18 months ago and that was the last thing he did. It is number 20 in the world and that is for not achieving much, so it could be ready to explode.

Chris Dobey

He is no longer under the radar, but Dobey is ranked 19th at the moment. He has to tell himself "I have to be in the top 10." When you look at who is in front of him and there is no disrespect for them, you have Mensur Suljovic, Joe Cullen, Simon Whitlock and Jonny Clayton. These are not players that show better form than him. He can easily match them, as well as James Wade, Ian White and Dave Chisnall.

He is there or out there is Dobey and I really think he can rise in rank.

How about a surprise package, Wayne?

Jelle Klaasen

We could see a resurgence of Klaasen. I like what he does and has been working on the mistakes within his game. He has been looking for ways to improve. He underwent wrist surgery three years ago and still has repercussions for that. You are looking for ways to make your body easier. These are the things that improve players, not only have three hours on the board every day and do the same.

I can see a resurgence of him that would be good to see. Mardle about Klaasen

Now he is thinking more logically, he is thinking more in the long term and I noticed in the Worlds that his dispersion between the five and five was less than he would normally be, so I can see a resurgence of him that would be good to see.

He is very capable and has great skill. A great talent. He has worked hard on his game improving everything. He has also been working on its launch to make it as reliable as possible.

Stagnant, but ready to go …

Stephen Bunting

Yes, there are young people, but other than that, Bunting is only 34 years old and I have liked what I have seen of him in the last six or seven months. Quarterfinals of Matchplay and he has already achieved things before, so he would not be pushing the limit of his mind if he had another good race in an important tournament.

I think he has something left.

