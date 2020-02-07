Watch this adorable girl recreate her favorite frozen scene

Let it go!

%MINIFYHTML505b1480f7b116ab141d37b5242e979413% %MINIFYHTML505b1480f7b116ab141d37b5242e979414%

Meet adorable Madelyn, The sweet girl who was so excited that it snowed, that she began to recreate her favorite song "Let It Go,quot; from the hit Disney animated film Frozen. Fortunately, Madelyn's mother was there to capture the lovely moment and post it on Facebook for thousands of viewers to enjoy.

%MINIFYHTML505b1480f7b116ab141d37b5242e979415% %MINIFYHTML505b1480f7b116ab141d37b5242e979416%

After publishing the short clip, the video accumulated more than half a million shares and about 150,000 comments. Talk about a pretty impressive opening debut for a new singer! "Madelyn finally got some snow to make her scene," Madelyn's mother Kristi Michele He captioned the sweet video of his little girl.

Madelyn is not the only person who was inspired by the song since the release of the film in 2013. Over the years, this song has come to life, with parodies and representations of celebrities, so it is fair for an adorable girl to assume the Real frozen snow homework.