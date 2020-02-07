Watch this adorable girl recreate her favorite frozen scene

Facebook Kristi Michele
Let it go!
Meet adorable Madelyn, The sweet girl who was so excited that it snowed, that she began to recreate her favorite song "Let It Go,quot; from the hit Disney animated film Frozen. Fortunately, Madelyn's mother was there to capture the lovely moment and post it on Facebook for thousands of viewers to enjoy.
After publishing the short clip, the video accumulated more than half a million shares and about 150,000 comments. Talk about a pretty impressive opening debut for a new singer! "Madelyn finally got some snow to make her scene," Madelyn's mother Kristi Michele He captioned the sweet video of his little girl.
Madelyn is not the only person who was inspired by the song since the release of the film in 2013. Over the years, this song has come to life, with parodies and representations of celebrities, so it is fair for an adorable girl to assume the Real frozen snow homework.
Madelyn also follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift who sang the song along with Idina Menzel in 2015, and wearing real Frozen costumes while on stage 1989 excursion. Talk about the commitment. "Frozen happened totally tonight," Swift wrote on Instagram. "And 55,000 people sang & # 39; Let it Go & # 39; so loud it almost took my breath away. Good times, @idinamenzel."
While "Let It Go,quot; is the song he put Frozen On the map, Idina will present at the Oscars 2020 a different song from Frozen 2, "Into The Unknown,quot;, which is nominated this year for Best Original Song.
We are sure Madelyn will be watching!
