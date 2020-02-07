Watch Justin Bieber and Quavo team up for powerful new song intentions

Justin BieberThe new music video is about giving back.
The singer released his new single, "Intentions," on Friday, and it's a slow jam with Migos star Quavo. While the song tries to bathe someone you love in praise and support, the video extends that message to people in need in California.
The video begins with three presentations. The first is about a university student named Bahri. As the video reveals, "Bahri's mother was denied education and wants her daughter to have that opportunity."
"Bahri's intention," the message continues, "is to be the first in her family to graduate from college." The student is shown doing homework on her three-hour bus trip to and from school, showing how dedicated she is to her education.
The next introduction is about another university student named Marcy, who "grew up in the foster care system and became a mother at age 19." His intention, shares the video, is to continue advocating for the rights of children in foster homes.
The third and final presentation presents a poet named Angela, who has experienced homelessness and fears she may be with her family again.
As the video explains, "Angela's intention is to spread awareness and tell the stories of homeless women and children through her art." That's when Justin enters singing the chorus.
While singing: "Perfect image, you do not need any filter / Magnificent, make them fall dead, you are a murderer / Shower with all my attention / Yes, these are my only intentions."
Justin and Quavo spend time with Bahri, Marcy and Angela throughout the video, meeting their families and community members at Alexandria House in Los Angeles.
They all dance and have fun together in the music video, but the best scenes appear when the pop star meets the three women individually and gives them things to help them fulfill their intentions.
For Marcy and his friends, he gives them a backpack full of school supplies. On Angela's part, he and Quavo take her to a recording studio so she "can convey her message and do what she feels called and led to do."
"It's on now," Quavo says, before seeing Angela at the booth performing her inspiring poetry of spoken words.
As for Bahri, Justin and the student are walking down the street when she starts talking about her difficult trip to school.
When the star responds: "What if I told you that you won't have to worry about that anymore?" Then he points to the black Fiat he got for Bahri and hands him the keys. And if these gifts were not enough, the end of the video reveals that a donation of $ 200,000 was made to Alexandria House, which had helped the three women in the video at some point.
Now, set your intentions and watch the music video to see the really touching moments that Justin and Quavo share with these women.
