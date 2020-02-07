Watch Justin Bieber and Quavo team up for powerful new song intentions

Justin BieberThe new music video is about giving back.

The singer released his new single, "Intentions," on Friday, and it's a slow jam with Migos star Quavo. While the song tries to bathe someone you love in praise and support, the video extends that message to people in need in California.

%MINIFYHTML6168a1a74bcb23bec029de72628d7e5013% %MINIFYHTML6168a1a74bcb23bec029de72628d7e5014%

The video begins with three presentations. The first is about a university student named Bahri. As the video reveals, "Bahri's mother was denied education and wants her daughter to have that opportunity."

%MINIFYHTML6168a1a74bcb23bec029de72628d7e5015% %MINIFYHTML6168a1a74bcb23bec029de72628d7e5016%

"Bahri's intention," the message continues, "is to be the first in her family to graduate from college." The student is shown doing homework on her three-hour bus trip to and from school, showing how dedicated she is to her education.

The next introduction is about another university student named Marcy, who "grew up in the foster care system and became a mother at age 19." His intention, shares the video, is to continue advocating for the rights of children in foster homes.