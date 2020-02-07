Watch how it rains: a history of Scottish basketball | NBA News

%MINIFYHTMLcfd2f995538a25ccd23381712f96911a11% %MINIFYHTMLcfd2f995538a25ccd23381712f96911a12%

Discover the surprisingly deep basketball roots of Scotland with Making It Rain: A Scottish basketball story.

The film explores a nationally televised domestic rivalry in the 1980s and the great career of the current national team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Making It Rain also follows the journey of Robert Archibald, the first Scot to play in the NBA.

Archibald died, at 39, on January 25.

The international Archibald, born in Paisley, was recruited by Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before playing for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Robert Archibald played in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors



The executive director of Basketball Scotland, Kevin Pringle, said about Archibald: "He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a pioneer and an inspiration to others. Throughout his extraordinary career, he always played with pride and determination , and it was always a credit to your country, whether it represents Scotland or GB in your country or abroad.

"The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend, and the thoughts of the whole community are with their family at this difficult time. We will miss it."

Archibald played 44 NBA games in the center or power forward and then enjoyed a successful career in Europe with players like Valencia and Joventut Badalona, ​​in addition to representing Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Learn more about Archibald's life and career, as well as the history of Scottish basketball, by watching Making It Rain: A Scottish Basketball Story.