Watch an emotional Hoda Kotb finally meet his hero Oprah Winfrey

On Friday, Today co-host Hoda Kotb fulfilled a dream: Encounter Oprah Winfrey.

The television mogul greeted her with a big hug on the NBC morning show on Friday when he joined her and her co-host. Jenna Bush Hager in celebration of the new live audience study of the program. Kotb was very excited and was seen wiping away tears. She seemed to be amazed at her idol when she later took her hand when everyone sat down. (Watch video)

"Okay, I just need a moment," Kotb said. "Does everyone feel they only need a moment? I feel I need a moment."

"This is a lot of fun, guys," Winfrey said. "I'm so happy to be here."

Kotb can thank Hager for the long-awaited meeting; She sent the idea to Winfrey during her Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour last month.

"I said: & # 39; You know, my new year's resolution was to see you again … but Hoda never met you & # 39;" Hager told Page Six in comments posted Tuesday. "And she said: & # 39; Well, we're also going to make that happen & # 39;". I wrote him a letter (thanking him) for starting his tour with us and I said: "There is always a place if you ever want to come," and then we had a phone call, and I sent wine to your entire team for helping me with this interview. I sent flowers. "

"Wine is the key to everything," Hager added.