Watch an emotional Hoda Kotb finally meet his hero Oprah Winfrey

On Friday, Today co-host Hoda Kotb fulfilled a dream: Encounter Oprah Winfrey.
The television mogul greeted her with a big hug on the NBC morning show on Friday when he joined her and her co-host. Jenna Bush Hager in celebration of the new live audience study of the program. Kotb was very excited and was seen wiping away tears. She seemed to be amazed at her idol when she later took her hand when everyone sat down. (Watch video)
"Okay, I just need a moment," Kotb said. "Does everyone feel they only need a moment? I feel I need a moment."
"This is a lot of fun, guys," Winfrey said. "I'm so happy to be here."
Kotb can thank Hager for the long-awaited meeting; She sent the idea to Winfrey during her Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour last month.
"I said: & # 39; You know, my new year's resolution was to see you again … but Hoda never met you & # 39;" Hager told Page Six in comments posted Tuesday. "And she said: & # 39; Well, we're also going to make that happen & # 39;". I wrote him a letter (thanking him) for starting his tour with us and I said: "There is always a place if you ever want to come," and then we had a phone call, and I sent wine to your entire team for helping me with this interview. I sent flowers. "
"Wine is the key to everything," Hager added.
On Monday, Hager surprised Kotb on Today with the news that Winfrey would join them on air at the end of the week.
Winfrey told him on Friday's show: "You manifested this."
"I tried to manifest it, but really, all I wanted was this moment," Hager said, pointing to Kotb and Winfrey.
"Thank you," said Kotb.
"I wanted this moment," said Hager.
Kotb and Winfrey then shared another hug.
"Thank you. I can't tell you, Oprah, I feel like I've been in this business 100 years … you know when people say, & # 39; You mean so much to me & # 39 ;, but they've never met you and I know maybe it seems a little strange, but this is really one of those moments for me, "Kotb told him.
Winfrey rose to fame in the 80s with his syndicated daytime talk show The Oprah Winfrey show, which was broadcast for 25 years until 2011. He later launched his own cable network, OWN, and continues to periodically interview guests.
"I saw you over the years, I saw you lift people," Kotb told Winfrey. "There are only a couple of people on Earth that you want to emulate in our business. I saw you like, holding people's hearts in your hand, and I remember thinking, how does she do that? And you did it that way it was always so cuddly and real, and the fact that you're sitting here this day is really driving me crazy. "
"I mean, I'm 55 or 56 years old, nobody knows," he joked. "Who cares. But it doesn't matter. It just shows that you like it, the child you have inside even when you walk in the door."
