Virimi Vakatawa and Kylan Hamdaoui outside of France vs Italy | Rugby Union News

France center Virimi Vakatawa and full side Kylan Hamdaoui were discarded from Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy due to injury.

Vakatawa, born in New Zealand, has not fully recovered from a triceps injury he suffered at the beginning France's 24-17 victory at home over England in his first game last weekend.

The 27-year-old, who has scored seven attempts for the Racing 92 team so far this season, played most of the competition with strong straps on his left arm.

Hamdaoui, 25, was ruled out of the match at Stade de France due to an ankle problem.

France's head coach, Fabien Galthie, will appoint his team to face Italy later on Friday as they seek to build a promising start to this year's Six Nations campaign.