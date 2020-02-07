Violence in Mexico: controversy over children in the militias | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTML5fbf90bf7a3525c5cad53bf6e0ed22c411% %MINIFYHTML5fbf90bf7a3525c5cad53bf6e0ed22c412%

In Mexico, where street violence is a routine, few images have the power to surprise.

But a photo of children as young as eight in a gala uniform that handle firearms in the state of Guerrero has received extensive media coverage.

They are part of a community police force whose mission is to protect the area.

Guerrero, one of the most violent states in Mexico, recorded a total of 16,000 homicides last year.

Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.