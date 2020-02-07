Vic Open: Geoff Ogilvy four behind leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87511% %MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87512%





Geoff Ogilvy is four strokes from the leader in the Vic Open

%MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87513% %MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87514%

Former main champion Geoff Ogilvy continued to back down the years to reach four strokes of half the lead in the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

%MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87515% %MINIFYHTMLe5ac85a74e1488fb0e958f65dea4f87516%

The US Open champion UU. In 2006, he published 67 less than 67 in the Creek Course, one of the two fields used, to match his first round score at the Beach Course and keep in touch with leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Ogilvy, who has dropped out of the best 1,500 in the world after winning only one worldwide over the past decade, is in the seventh tie group that also includes overnight leader Alejandro Canizares and Jonathan Caldwell of Northern Ireland .

Sciot-Siegrist opened a two-shot lead with a 64 free of imperfections over the Creek Course at the 13th Beach Golf Club, where male and female events are played in the same fields for the same prize.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist pursues an inaugural victory in the European Circuit

The Frenchman started with consecutive gains and added six more birdies to secure the 36-hole advantage in a European Circuit event for the first time, with Australian Travis Smyth his closest challenger after three birdies in his last five holes led him to 12 low for the week.

Live European Tour Golf Live

The amateur Jed Morgan is three steps away from the pace along with fellow Australian Matthew Griffin, Min Woo Lee and Jake McLeod, with only five strokes dividing the top 20 players in the intermediate stage.

Defending champion David Law missed the cut after a second round 72, while Dame Laura Davies made an early start in the women's event, sanctioned by the LPGA Tour, when she followed an opening round 67 with a four over 77.

Give me Laura Davies was making her first competitive start since the Ladies Scottish Open in August

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom leads the women's event in 13 under, a shot from Ally McDonald of the United States, with Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland as the best positioned British challenger and five shots back in a draw 11.

Watch the ISPS Handa Vic Open all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 2.30 a.m. at Sky Sports Golf.