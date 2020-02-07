Usain Bolt says that NFL star Tyreek Hill & # 39; has no chance & # 39; to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games | Athletics News





Usain Bolt says Tyreek Hill should forget about trying to form the US team for the Tokyo Olympics

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt says that NFL star Tyreek Hill "has no chance,quot; of being part of the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hill, whose team ended with a 50-year wait for the glory of the Super Bowl with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers, said before the game that he is seriously considering trying to join the Olympic team. United States this year.

Hill, who is perhaps the fastest man in the NFL, may have run quality sprint times in high school that were not assisted by the wind (10.19 seconds in 100 meters, 20.14 in 200 meters) eight years ago, but Bolt He pointed out the 25- year-old would need to run the 200 meters three times for three days in the June US Olympic tests.

8:40 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

"There is no possibility," said the world record holder retired NBCSports when asked about Hill's declared search.

"A lot of people think it's about unique careers, but it's rounds that really show who you are and the amount of work you do. So I think not, he wouldn't be part of the team."

Usain Bolt is eight times Olympic gold medalist

Hill would also need to run much faster. The final automatic qualifiers for the US Rio Olympic team. UU., The finalists of the third place in the tests of 2016, recorded 9.98 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.00 seconds in the 200 meters.

Just to qualify for the 2020 tests, Hill would need to run 10.05 in the 100 meters or 20.24 in the 200 meters.