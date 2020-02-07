Ukraine shows its new cruise missile with amazing detail – Defense Blog

Defense Express Media & Consulting Company has released new images of the new Neptun RK-360MTs coastal missile system of Ukraine with R-360 cruise missiles with amazing detail.

The Neptune is a coastal missile system designed to attack enemy surface combat ships and auxiliary ships, both single and belonging to the Task Forces.

The system consists of a RCP-360 self-propelled command and communications control center, USPU-360 self-propelled launchers, a TZM-360 transport and recharge machine and a special cargo vehicle.

The coastal missile system is capable of reaching targets at distances of up to 280 kilometers at any time and under any weather condition. The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its nuclear warhead is 150 kg; Its launch speed is about 900 km / h.

The Neptune could reach full capacity if placed no more than 25 km from the coast.

Complete save – 24 missiles, ammunition – 72 missiles,

The time lag between missiles launched in a salvage – 3 … 5 s.

Time from the end of the mission to the time ready to shoot for the next mission: ≤15 min.

Range of the ASCM Neptune vehicle – ≤1,000 km.

The composition of the Neptune battery can be configured to meet specific customer needs. A Neptune battalion would typically consist of: (1) mobile command and control post, (2) three launcher batteries consisting of two USPU-360 launchers each, (3) operational support battery consisting of six transport vehicles / load each one with a storage / Transport bottle / launch TPK-360, (4) logistic units. Each Neptune battalion will have a standard missile establishment of 72.

The state-owned research and development company KB Luch, Kyiv, is the main contractor for the Neptune ASCM system. The Neptune Project is a collaboration that involves only national entities, including, among others: Orizon-Navigation, Impulse, Visar, Arsenal TsKB, Radionix, Telecart-Prybor, UkrInMash, Ukrainian armored vehicles, Motor-Sich and KrAZ.