UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominic Reyes – the big questions

Jon Jones returns this weekend and is on the cusp of history when he faces Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

The light heavyweight king faces the undefeated Kings at the Toyota Center in Houston; Another victory would be his triumph of title number 14, which would represent the largest amount in the UFC.

Jones has not been in the Octagon since Thiago Santos bothered him last July, but he is still heading for the fight as a big favorite against the under-considered Reyes.

Omnisport discusses some of the big questions surrounding the fight.

Can you beat Jones?

A quick look at Jones' MMA record shows a lonely defeat, but there is an asterisk next to that loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones was disqualified for illegal elbows after knocking down his opponent. Jones has defeated some of the best in the MMA game, and although Reyes will surely be a complicated customer, it is a difficult task to see him lose this.

How was your last fight?

It was far from being an old sample of Jones, who needed a split decision to beat Santos, the first time in his story that happened. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, with two in favor of the defending champion. However, it was one of the slowest performances of his career, and Jones will undoubtedly be eager to show that Father Time is not yet reaching it.

Is there still motivation for Jones?

This is perhaps the window of opportunity for Reyes. Jones hinted at the lack of desire to continue campaigning at the 205-pound limit in October when he talked about his light heavyweight teammates. He said on social networks: "I want a fight to get excited." Jones' desire to be considered the greatest is not in doubt, but he has admitted in the past to believe that he has nothing to gain against Reyes, a feeling he also said he had in his two previous fights. Reyes, young and hungry, will still have to produce the performance of his life, but there is the possibility of catching Jones off guard.

What problems does Reyes pose?

First, a huge left hand, which has the knockout power to annoy any opponent, but Reyes is also longer than Santos and is an athletic fighter. He showed a decent demolition defense when he beat Chris Weidman, but that area will have to be perfect to defeat someone with Jones' general qualities.

What happens if Jones wins?

Jones was talking this week about what he had to do to resolve his claim as G.O.A.T. The suggestion was that winning belts in two weight divisions would improve their argument, so the question of whether Jones could give way to heavyweight was once again a hot topic. Jones has little to achieve in the heavyweight and Francis Ngannou is a fight that Jones has described as "inevitable." Another dance with Daniel Cormier could also be a possibility, although Jones said earlier that a fight against his old enemy will not take place in the heavyweight.