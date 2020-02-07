U.S. Government UU. Does not use phone location data to track migrants: Report | News

%MINIFYHTML0eb56a2285176bc93e24d0e9d4d349df11% %MINIFYHTML0eb56a2285176bc93e24d0e9d4d349df12%

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, bought commercial databases and software that tracks millions of mobile phones and used the information to combat undocumented immigrants in the United States, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday .

Citing sources familiar with the matter and the documents it has seen, the WSJ reported that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. UU. (ICE) has made data-based arrests, which helped identify the movement and location of undocumented immigrants.

According to the report, the US Department of Homeland Security. UU. (DHS) began buying location data in 2017 from Venntel, a Virginia-based company, who declined to comment. Data is collected through smartphone applications after users grant access to their locations.

DHS and its agencies acknowledged having purchased access to the data, but did not discuss details about how they are using it in police operations. The United States Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has said that it has privacy protections and limits the way it uses location data. The agency says it only accesses a small amount of the information, which is anonymous to protect the privacy of Americans.

"While CBP receives access to location information, it is important to note that such information does not include data from the cell phone tower, is not ingested in bulk and does not include the identity of the individual user," said a CBP spokesperson. to the WSJ.

The use of mobile phone data purchased from a private company raises great concerns about privacy.

The use of data purchased from a commercial company allows the government to bypass a decision of the US Supreme Court. UU. In 2018, he ruled that the phone's location data was a kind of protected information that requires the police to obtain a court order.

"The report that the federal government is buying private and confidential data to locate immigrants and carry out deportations is deeply worrying," Saira Hussein, a lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Al Jazeera. "And this is only possible because of our society's inability to protect people from companies that harvest and monetize your personal information. This report accurately illustrates the need for solid consumer data privacy laws."

In a statement issued on Friday, the US Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the news "detestable."

"DHS should not access our location information without a court order, regardless of whether they obtain it by paying or for free. Failure to obtain an order undermines the precedent of the Supreme Court that protects our most confidential information, especially the location history of our cell phone, of the law without restrictions access of compliance, "read the ACLU statement.

"We will demand the government Rotation all the records related to this disturbing practice, which is just the last example of the extremes that the Trump administration will make to carry out its cruel and ruthless immigration policies. "

Trump has made strong action against immigration a central issue of his administration. He has falsely described asylum seekers and other border crossings as scammers who "rip off,quot; the system.