U.S. Air Force UU. Share video of the launch of the Minuteman III ballistic missile test – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He shared a video on Twitter showing the unarmed launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test.

According to a recent service press release, a team of Air Force Global Attack Command Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; 90 MW in F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; and the 91st MW in Minot AFB, North Dakota, launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle, on February 5 from Vandenberg AFB, California.

The test shows that the nuclear deterrence of the United States is robust, flexible, ready and approximately adapted to deter the threats of the 21st century and reassure our allies.

The launch of Minuteman III is the first organized by the AFB Vandenberg since it became part of the new military branch of the United States: the United States Space Force.

The ICBM reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure safe, safe and effective nuclear deterrence. Test pitches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

According to Missile Threat, the Minuteman III is a three-stage solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. The Minuteman III is the only terrestrial component of the US nuclear triad. UU. The Minuteman III has a fast launch time, almost 100 percent test reliability and airborne backup launch controllers to preserve retaliation capabilities.

The Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) has been on alert since 1962, serving as the most receptive element of the nation's nuclear deterrence triad by keeping it safe, secure and effective.