Twitter drags Bill Cosby while thanking Snoop Dogg for his support!

Twitter was upset Thursday after Bill Cosby tweeted rapper Snoop Dogg a tweet thanking him for his support after Snooped dragged Gayle King for his recent interview with Lisa Leslie.

King faced a violent reaction this week after he asked the WBNA star about Bryant's old rape accusation, and Snoop, unhappy with his line of questions, compared Bryant's fight with that of Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson

"That fake ass made Jackson screw up to tarnish his name with them, liars and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. F * ck and King. Free bill Cosby," Snoop wrote in the caption. Instagram post.

Cosby somehow learned about Snoop's words from prison, and responded with a message of thanks:

"Snoop: when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside my penthouse, they didn't win or silence me. It's so sad and disappointing that successful black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of success Black men, even in death, "wrote Cosby.

"Do these people need fame, qualifications and / or money? On my behalf, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My sincere prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. That his legacies live forever, "he continued as he added several hashtags that included, #StopTearingDownBlackMen,

#EnoughIsEnough, #KobeLegacyLivesOn and #GiannaLegacyLivesOn ", and Twitter lost its mind and allowed them both to have it!