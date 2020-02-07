Home Entertainment Twitter drags Bill Cosby while thanking Snoop Dogg for his support!

Twitter was upset Thursday after Bill Cosby tweeted rapper Snoop Dogg a tweet thanking him for his support after Snooped dragged Gayle King for his recent interview with Lisa Leslie.

King faced a violent reaction this week after he asked the WBNA star about Bryant's old rape accusation, and Snoop, unhappy with his line of questions, compared Bryant's fight with that of Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson

