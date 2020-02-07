Turkey strengthens Idlib outposts while Syrian government forces make profits | News

%MINIFYHTML43606154d577af640291614421a18f0511% %MINIFYHTML43606154d577af640291614421a18f0512%

Turkey has sent about 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to reinforce its 12 observation posts in Idlib, the last region controlled by Syria's rebels, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

The entry of the Turkish convoy, at least the second in a week, on Friday followed an increase in fighting in northwest Idlib Province and a rare deadly confrontation between the forces of the Turkish and Syrian government.

The development also came a day before Russian officials arrive in Turkey to discuss the situation in Idlib.

Plus:

Turkey says that nine of its outposts established under a 2018 agreement with Russia, all in the southeast part of the region, have now been surrounded by the Syrian army, according to Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera.

Koseoglu, reporting from Bab Al Hawa in Syria, near the Turkish border, said Ankara is determined to hold the positions.

"Turkey said it will continue to strengthen those military posts. After the Syrian government managed to regain control over the territories under the M4 and M5 highways, as well as Saraqib (city), nine Turkish military posts are now in the areas under control of the Syrian government, "he said.

"For now, they are safe, but only a couple of days at night a Turkish convoy was attacked by the Syrian government. Therefore, the security of the Turkish military posts is questionable."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expel Syrian troops in Idlib unless they retire at the end of the month.

Conversations in Turkey

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Friday, Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated that Turkey would do whatever it takes to stop a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib.

"A delegation from Russia will arrive in Turkey. We will hold talks. Our goal is to stop the aggression of the (Syrian) regime and move the political process forward," Cavusoglu said, adding that the Russians would arrive on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Syrian forces led by Russia recaptured the strategic city of Saraqib in the province After fierce clashes with opposition fighters, Syrian state media reported.

The momentum caused the displacement of more than half a million people in just over two months, which aggravated a humanitarian disaster in the region full of internally displaced persons.

The city is located at the intersection of two main roads, one that connects Damascus to the north and another that connects the west and east of the country.

Syrian state news agency, SANA, and state-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV said Syrian army units entered the city before nightfall and were combing it for the remaining fighters and explosives.

the Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor, said Turkish troops were establishing a new military post east of the city of Idlib.

Turkey says the recent Syrian advance violates previous agreements.

In 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran held meetings in the city of Nursultan (formerly known as Astana) in Kazakhstan and announced that Idlib and the neighboring cities of the eastern region of Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus and the cities of southern Deraa and Quneitra, would be de-escalation zones.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to convert Idlib into a de-escalation zone, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited, and Ankara established 12 observation posts there.

The Syrian momentum has led to three Turkish posts falling into areas under the control of the Syrian government, a Turkish security source told the Reuters news agency, adding that those posts are equipped with enough personnel and equipment to defend themselves.