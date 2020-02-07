Trump: Mulvaney stays, but "not happy,quot; with Vindman | USA news

%MINIFYHTML8d1d5e727b52577e8de8cfa1e4e3e94b11% %MINIFYHTML8d1d5e727b52577e8de8cfa1e4e3e94b12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Friday that the main expert of the White House in Ukraine could be removed after testifying against the president in the process of political trial that ended this week with Trump's acquittal.

When asked about reports that he could remove Lieutenant Colonel from the army Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC), Trump told reporters: "I'm not happy with him. Do you think I'm supposed to be happy with him? … We're going to make that decision. "

A source familiar with the situation told the Reuters news agency that Vindman would be reassigned to the Department of Defense.

Vindman testified before the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives in November that Trump made an inappropriate claim of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the Republican president's investigation.

Vindman told a committee led by the Democrats "I couldn't believe what I was hearing,quot; in the phone call. Trump asked Zelenskyy to initiate investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely contested conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the interference in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.

Trump holds a copy of the cover of USA Today that shows news of his acquittal in his trial by political trial in the Senate, when he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Trump emerged victorious from his trial this week with a vote in the Senate, controlled by Republican colleagues who rejected charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

But the president, whose term has been marred by investigations into Russian interference in the elections and then by the investigation of political judgment, has said that he is still bitter about the terrible experience while directing his attention to the presidential elections of 3 November.

Bloomberg News first reported the planned removal of Vindman, citing two people familiar with the matter who said the measure would be launched as part of a larger reduction of NSC personnel.

Another White House aide who testified about the accusation, Jennifer Williams, left earlier this week for a position in the US Army Central Command, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump has chosen both Vindman and Williams as "Never Trumpers,quot; who oppose him.

Trump also denied a CNN report that he was weighing a permanent chief of staff to replace interim assistant Mick Mulvaney, who was a central figure in the political trial investigation.

"That was a false report. I have a great relationship with Mick," Trump said.