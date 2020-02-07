Trident Defense seeks US partners to help manufacture weapons in Ukraine – Defense Blog

Trident Defense is a trading company established in Ukraine by Noosphere Ventures. Founded by Maxim Polyakov and located in Menlo Park, California, Noosphere Ventures manages a portfolio of several dozen companies in the information technology, space, security and defense sectors, with more than 5,500 employees worldwide, including 5,000 in Ukraine.

Based in Dnipro, in the center-east of Ukraine, a key center of the space and defense sector of the former USSR, Trident Defense takes advantage of a highly developed and internationally competitive ecosystem of engineering talent, business innovation and industrial plant.

This combination of labor, administration, finance and technology from the USA. UU. And Ukraine has boosted the success of new Trident Defense companies such as ArtOS and MyPol, as well as Noosphere companies in the space sector such as Firefly Ukraine, the sister company of ITAR and FCPA. The Texas-based rocket manufacturer Firefly Aerospace.

Trident Defense seeks to replicate the Firefly model of successful industrial collaboration between the US. UU. And Ukraine that meets ITAR and FCPA, now in defense. We actively solicit proposals for co-production, authorized production or subcontracting for the manufacture of armaments of American origin in Ukraine, for sale in the Ukrainian, American and international markets.

Ukraine already has a significant presence in the international arms trade, listed by SIPRI as the 14th largest defense exporter worldwide. The new government has given priority to attracting foreign investment, reforming national defense acquisitions and liberalizing the defense market.

Ukraine is also a major recipient of US security assistance. UU. (More than 350 million dollars per year) and has begun to acquire significant amounts of armaments of US origin using its own funds. With more than 250,000 active military personnel and a rapidly growing defense and security budget, Ukraine is on its way to becoming an important European arms market.

Trident Defense was established to safeguard Ukraine through defense investment and security cooperation, capitalizing on the emergence of Ukraine as an important US partner in the region.

Trident Defense offers companies based in the USA. UU. The opportunity to reduce costs and expand to new markets and is prepared to invest up to 100% of the cost to establish manufacturing in Ukraine.