Tom George is paired with Paisley Park in Cheltenham | Racing news

Summerville Boy challenges Paisley Park in Cheltenham

Tom George is aligning a double attack on Paisley Park in Stayers & # 39; Hurdle, with The Worlds End and Summerville Boy.

The Worlds End will prepare for Cheltenham by running at Rendlesham Hurdle in Haydock next weekend, having won a Grade Two in Wetherby and landing the Marsh Hurdle in Ascot, where he took full advantage of the forced absence of Paisley Park.

In the middle, he finished third behind Paisley Park in Newbury, while George also finished second behind Emma Lavelle's champion with Summerville Boy this season, at Cleeve Hurdle last month in Cheltenham.

"The end of the world will go through the Rendlesham and then through the Stayers' obstacle," said George.

"He has had a good season, having won his first grade and a second grade, and he owes us nothing. He is in good shape."

"In the standings, he is next to Summerville Boy, and they will be two of the strongest English contestants in the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle. The shape of the Worlds End is solid, and you can't beat it."

"It has been a revelation about the obstacles and his work is now really strong, since he never used to be very good as a workhorse, but he has changed a lot this season."

Summerville Boy has prospered to take a step forward in the trip, after losing himself slightly by the fences.

"He has left Cleeve incredibly well," Cotswolds coach George added.

"He is a tough horse, and we are eager to return to the Stayers' obstacle with him."

"We learned a lot about him last time. We never had doubts about the resistance, and there is no shortage of it."

"I think we can change some little things now that we know he receives the trip."

"It was our first race of more than three miles, and it may take a while for horses to get used to those kinds of things, so they would have thought it would improve a bit."

"I don't know how much Paisley Park can improve, but we can improve what we've achieved before, if that's good enough to beat it, I don't know."