Tika Sumpter celebrates Jim Carrey and the "dynamic,quot; role of mixing

Tika Sumpter has always admired Jim CarreyThe work of
"I admire him," says Sumpter of her Sonic the Hedgehog co-star in this exclusive Friday interview clip Daily pop. "Most actors do it."
Acting alongside one of his professional "heroes,quot; in a movie was an "incredible,quot; opportunity alone. And still, the Mixed-ish Star remembers how Carrey exceeded her expectations.
"He's incredibly kind, and it's everything your hero would want to be," he tells the co-hosts. Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester. "They say you don't know your heroes. That's the hero you want to meet."
Sumpter recalls a particularly significant moment of Sonic the HedgehogIt is the scenario in which Carrey (whom he affectionately describes as a "mad scientist, but … also super normal,quot;) and his castmates collaborated to "(break) a scene together,quot;.
"We were talking and having a good time," he says of the creative process, which takes shape on the big screen starting next Friday, February 14.
Carrey was not the only subject of the praise of Sumpter during his Daily pop interview. Later, she explains why her role in the ABC comedy Mixed-ish, currently finishing her first season on the air, it is very important for her.
"The program is very important. But also, for me, as a black actress, I don't always play these different and dynamic characters," Sumpter says of her character Alice. "So, she is a lawyer, but she is also a bit peculiar. She is not aware of all cultural things … She thinks it is great, it is not … I love that it can be all these different things in this program , while sending an amazing message. "
