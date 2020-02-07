Tika Sumpter celebrates Jim Carrey and the "dynamic,quot; role of mixing

Tika Sumpter has always admired Jim CarreyThe work of

"I admire him," says Sumpter of her Sonic the Hedgehog co-star in this exclusive Friday interview clip Daily pop. "Most actors do it."

Acting alongside one of his professional "heroes,quot; in a movie was an "incredible,quot; opportunity alone. And still, the Mixed-ish Star remembers how Carrey exceeded her expectations.

"He's incredibly kind, and it's everything your hero would want to be," he tells the co-hosts. Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester. "They say you don't know your heroes. That's the hero you want to meet."

Sumpter recalls a particularly significant moment of Sonic the HedgehogIt is the scenario in which Carrey (whom he affectionately describes as a "mad scientist, but … also super normal,quot;) and his castmates collaborated to "(break) a scene together,quot;.

"We were talking and having a good time," he says of the creative process, which takes shape on the big screen starting next Friday, February 14.