These celebrities will definitely be in the masked singer

There are very few safe things in life apart from death, taxes and these celebrities competing in The masked singer.
Fox's reality competition with stars with elaborate costumes that put everything at stake with his singing voice is the latest fad. So far there have been three seasons since the show debuted in 2019 and talent has included Wayne Brady, Gladys knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Crow-Symoné, Stamp, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer Y T-Pain.
The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already revealed Drew Carey Y little Wayne as contestants Who is left? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be in this season? Maybe! Will they be in this program at some time? Most likely!
There are only a few celebrities who seem to have been born for this show, either because they have already done the reality show rounds or are just perfect for The masked singer.
Next, take a look at the 25 celebrities who (probably) will wear an extravagant costume at some point while the reality show is still strong.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205075413-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070169″ alt=”The predictions of the masked singer Celeb – Maureen McCormick”/>
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for the HollyRod Foundation
Maureen McCormick
Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch
Why I would do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality shows, and she used to sing with the Bradys.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205075611-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070171″ alt=”Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Bobby Berk”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Bobby berk
Claim to fame: Weird eye
Why I would do it: The Fab Five always have other irons in the fire, this, as Karamo Brown does DWTSIt's a good way to keep your face out there … even if it's hidden.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020025 / rs_634x1024-200125162646-634.tinashe-roc-nation-brunch.ct.012520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066622″ alt=”Tinashe, brunch of the Roc Nation 2020″/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Tinashe
Claim to fame: musician and actress
Why I would do it: He did it DWTS and turned that platform into Fox & # 39; s Rent Live. This would be another way to demonstrate your skills.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205080339-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070176″ alt=”The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Corbin Bleu”/>
Walter McBride / WireImage
Corbin Bleu
Claim to fame: High School Musical
Why would he do it: The masked singer It is an opportunity for him to show his vocal skills.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205080700-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070177″ alt=”The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Mya”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Mya
Claim to fame: singer
Why I would do it: the reality show would be an excellent way to highlight what made it famous in the first place.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205080115-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070175″ alt=”The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys”/>
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Nick carter
Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys
Because I would do? Why not?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019823 / rs_634x1024-190923043820-634-Melissa-Joan-Hart-Emmys-LT-092319-GettyImages-1176465967.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1034416″ alt=”Melissa Joan Hart, Emmy Awards 2019, Emmy, After Party “/>
FilmMagic / FilmMagic for HBO
Melissa Joan Hart
Claim to fame: Clarissa explains everything, Sabrina the teenage witch
Why I would do it: Melissa Joan Hart is not known for singing in any way, but she is quite famous and a veteran of reality competitions.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205081508-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070183″ alt=”The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Romeo”/>
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Webber Films / Riveting Entertainment
Romeo Miller
Claim to fame: rapper-actor
Why I would do it: others have used The masked singer to show different types of musical ability.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126075932-634-Lil-Kim-LT-12620-1201985391.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066683″ alt=”Lil Kim, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala”/>
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil kim
Claim to fame: rapper
Why he would do it: he is known for his personality bigger than life as much as for his musical ability. So what happens if you don't see their bold fashion statements and just listen to their ability?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x1024-200205081757-634×1024-maskedsinger-gj-2-5-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070185″ alt=”The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions – Jordan Fisher”/>
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Jordan Fisher
Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer actor
Why I would do it: already won DWTSSo why not use your voice to try your next victory?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019726 / rs_634x1024-190826155609-634-MTV-VMAs-red-carpet-fashions-snooki-me-82619.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1026819″ alt=”Nicole & # 39; Snooki & # 39; Polizzi, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA & # 39; s, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi
Claim to fame: Jersey coast
Why I would do it: we know her for her pranks on MTV, this would be an opportunity to see another side of Snook.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191025 / rs_1024x759-191125112327-1024-The-Vanilla-Ice-Project.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1051596″ alt=”The Vanilla Ice Project, HGTV”/>
Hgtv
Vanilla ice cream
Claim to fame: rapper
Because I would do? Why not?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019116 / rs_634x1024-191206064044-634-Cody-Simpson-LT-120619-shutterstock_editorial_10493140a.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053833″ alt=”Cody Simpson, GQ Men of the Year 2019 Celebration “/>
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Cody Simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why would I do it: the Australian version has already won, why not try here?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019104 / rs_634x1024-191104052948-634-Katharine-McPhee-LT-110419-shutterstock_editorial_10464960am.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data15 id = 1050 & output-quality = 90,quot; data15 id = 1050″ alt=”Katharine McPhee, Fashion Police Widget “/>
Christopher Victorio / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee Foster
Claim to fame: American idol, Smash, Waitress
Why I would do it: the chance to finally win a Fox singing contest.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018211 / rs_634x1024-180311152651-634.James-Maslow-iHeartRadio-Music-Awards.ms.031118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 894870″ alt=”James Maslow, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards”/>
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
James Maslow
Claim to fame: Big Time Rush
Why I would do it: He already did it Dancing with the stars Y Celebrity Big Brother, then why not?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-191209082917-634-Ashley-Tisdale-Fashion-Police.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1054573″ alt=”Ashley Tisdale, Fashion Police Widget”/>
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol's second act
Why I would do it: Fox's singing program has begun to have bigger names, this casting would be mutually beneficial.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018618 / rs_634x1024-180718143744-634-adam-rippon-espys-red-carpet.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 926099″ alt=”Adam Rippon, ESPY 2018″/>
Michael Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Adam Rippon
Claim to fame: Olympic
Why I would do it: already won Dancing with the stars, a medal in the Olympic Games and the heart of the public, so why not show a new skill?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019622 / rs_634x793-190722115640-jodie.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1019906″ alt=”Jodie Sweetin”/>
Kylie Gayer / E! News
Jodie Sweetin
Claim to fame: Full house, Fuller House
Why I would do it: With the end of Fuller House, this would be a perfect platform.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019010 / rs_634x951-190110125846-Nick.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 971406″ alt=”Nick Lachey”/>
Aaron Poole / E! News
Nick Lachey
Claim to fame: singer
Why would I do it: what do you have to lose?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018030 / rs_634x951-180130063534-634.amber-riley.12918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 883314″ alt=”Amber Riley, premiere of Black Panther”/>
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney
Amber riley
Claim to fame: Joy
Why would I do it: Does America not deserve another chance to hear her sing?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018715 / rs_1024x759-180815141234-1024-sharknado-6.ch.081818.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 932665″ alt=”The last Sharknado: it's time”/>
Syfy
Ian Ziering
Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210
Why would I do it: what do you have to lose?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191010 / rs_634x1024-191110172739-634-2019-E-Peoples-Choice-Awards-red-carpet-fashion-kandi-burness.cm.111019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1047259″ alt=”Kandi Burruss, 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Kandi Burruss
Claim to fame: The true housewives of Atlanta, singer and composer
Why would he do it: viewers know he has musical talent, why don't they exhibit it more prominently?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020026 / rs_634x1024-200126083752-634-Billy-Rae-Cyrus-LT-12620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066698″ alt=”Billy Ray Cyrus, Grammys Gala Clive Davis Pre-2020″/>
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Ray Cyrus
Claim to fame: singer
Why I would do it: it would be a great opportunity to The masked singer and mutually beneficial.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019113 / rs_1024x759-190213150724-1024.ashlee-simpson.ct.021319.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 981602″ alt=”Ashlee Simpson, the stars celebrate Valentine's Day”/>
Photograph by Michael Simon for Amazon
Ashlee simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why I would do it: everyone remembers the infamous SNL moment, here I could let his voice stay alone.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201941 / rs_634x1024-190501150527-634.kevin-mchale-2019-billboard-music-awards-red-carpet-fashions.ct.050119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1001335″ alt=”Kevin McHale, Billboard Music Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp
Kevin McHale
Claim to fame: Joy
Why would I: already competed in Factor X in the UK, why not try this?
The masked singer airs on Wednesdays on Fox.