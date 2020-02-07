The Witnesses: the former elder alleges concealment of sexual abuse

Discover a cover up?
In this exclusive clip of the Oxygen two-night research special, The witnessesjournalist Trey Bundy sits with the old old Jehovah's Witness Martin Haugh, who states that he was present when other elders were covered Sarah Brooks& # 39; alleged sexual abuse.
As Haugh details in the images above, Brooks joined his congregation in 2010 after having "a difficult time as a child." Apparently, during the first meeting of Haugh's elders, Brooks' case was raised.
"They never mentioned the name of the person, who abused her," shares Haugh, who had been a Jehovah's Witness for 38 years. "All I know, there was some kind of sexual encounter that happened in his past."
Although Brooks' abuse occurred years before and in another congregation, Haugh claims that three local elders formed a committee to investigate the case.
"They met Sarah for several weeks and she had been retelling the story over and over again," says the former elder. "And they were taking detailed notes of how many times this abuse occurred, how serious the abuse was."
It is said that Brooks went to the police shortly after all this. In response to Brooks' decision to go to the authorities, Haugh alleges that the elders had an emergency meeting, where they were told to shred their notes.
"The police obtained an order to go to the Kingdom Hall and search for records," Haugh tells Bundy. "The main old man said: & # 39; We bought a shredder and the headquarters has told us to shred our personal notes that he has made for the case & # 39;".
While former Jehovah's Witnesses will talk about allegations of sexual abuse within the denomination in The witnesses, the governing body of the organization has stated that they have acted accordingly with regard to serious reports, including child abuse.
"The Watchtower did not respond to repeated requests for comment," says a disclaimer at the end of the clip. "In 2019, the organization published an article condemning child sexual abuse, insisting that victims have the right to report their abuse to secular authorities and denying that Jehovah's Witnesses protect child abusers from the legal consequences of their crimes ".
You can catch The witnesses Two night special on Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 9 at 7 p.m.
