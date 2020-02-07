The Witnesses: the former elder alleges concealment of sexual abuse

Discover a cover up?

In this exclusive clip of the Oxygen two-night research special, The witnessesjournalist Trey Bundy sits with the old old Jehovah's Witness Martin Haugh, who states that he was present when other elders were covered Sarah Brooks& # 39; alleged sexual abuse.

As Haugh details in the images above, Brooks joined his congregation in 2010 after having "a difficult time as a child." Apparently, during the first meeting of Haugh's elders, Brooks' case was raised.

"They never mentioned the name of the person, who abused her," shares Haugh, who had been a Jehovah's Witness for 38 years. "All I know, there was some kind of sexual encounter that happened in his past."

Although Brooks' abuse occurred years before and in another congregation, Haugh claims that three local elders formed a committee to investigate the case.

"They met Sarah for several weeks and she had been retelling the story over and over again," says the former elder. "And they were taking detailed notes of how many times this abuse occurred, how serious the abuse was."