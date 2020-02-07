The west coast of Australia prepares for tropical cyclone Damien

SYDNEY, Australia – Schools closed, commercial flights were canceled and at least four major ports had been closed along the western coast of Australia on Friday in preparation for a severe tropical cyclone.

Tropical cyclone Damien appeared as a category 1 storm on Thursday in the northwest corner of the state of Western Australia before moving to the sea and gaining speed, said Brad Hall, a forecaster at the state Meteorology Office. He was expected to land on Saturday morning as a much stronger category 4 storm, he said.

Mr. Hall said it would bring hurricane winds and a dangerous storm surge that could lead to severe flooding. "We expect destructive winds of 150 kilometers per hour to develop as it approaches the coast," he said, with wind speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour, about 140 miles per hour, near the center of the storm on Saturday. .

Tropical cyclones are expected at this time of the year on the western coast of Australia, and it is likely that this, the third of the season, is the most intense so far. Tropical cyclone Blake did not rise above category 1, and tropical cyclone Claudia reached category 3 but never touched down. Some reports say that Damien could be the most intense storm in the region since 2013.