The west coast of Australia prepares for tropical cyclone Damien

SYDNEY, Australia – Schools closed, commercial flights were canceled and at least four major ports had been closed along the western coast of Australia on Friday in preparation for a severe tropical cyclone.
Tropical cyclone Damien appeared as a category 1 storm on Thursday in the northwest corner of the state of Western Australia before moving to the sea and gaining speed, said Brad Hall, a forecaster at the state Meteorology Office. He was expected to land on Saturday morning as a much stronger category 4 storm, he said.
Mr. Hall said it would bring hurricane winds and a dangerous storm surge that could lead to severe flooding. "We expect destructive winds of 150 kilometers per hour to develop as it approaches the coast," he said, with wind speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour, about 140 miles per hour, near the center of the storm on Saturday. .
Tropical cyclones are expected at this time of the year on the western coast of Australia, and it is likely that this, the third of the season, is the most intense so far. Tropical cyclone Blake did not rise above category 1, and tropical cyclone Claudia reached category 3 but never touched down. Some reports say that Damien could be the most intense storm in the region since 2013.
Hall said the storm is likely to hit small cities in Western Australia like Karratha and Port Hedland until Sunday before weakening as the weekend subsides. I didn't expect it to become a category 5 storm.
Mining companies with operations in the area, including Rio Tinto, said they were evacuate non-essential employees and monitor climate developments. Residents of cities have been told that they are expected to be on the cyclone path to move to shelters and prepare emergency kits that include flashlights, radios, food and water.
The western storm follows a summer of wild weather in eastern and southeastern Australia, where drought and scorching months of summer caused unprecedented fires that still burn in some places. Last month, many of the same areas suffered severe hail storms, and some places saw hail the size of baseballs.
On Friday, Sydney, its suburbs and surrounding cities in northern New South Wales received much needed rains. Some places reached up to 11 inches, and there were flash floods in some areas that for a long time were not used for so much rain.