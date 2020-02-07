The U.S. Army UU. Move towards next generation protection equipment – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He is currently working to ensure that all soldiers have state-of-the-art equipment and armor that fits comfortably and retains high-level protection under the Soldier Protection System (SPS) program.

The SPS is a next-generation modular, scalable and adaptable system designed to defeat current threats with reduced weight compared to the Army's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) system.

The SPS is a set of personal protection subsystems designed to provide, at a reduced weight, equal or greater levels of protection against small arms and threats of fragmentation compared to existing personal protection equipment. The SPS subsystems are designed to protect the region of the head, eyes and neck of a soldier; the vital torso and the upper torso areas, as well as the extremities; and the pelvic region. Soldiers can configure the various components to provide different levels of protection depending on the threat and mission.

SPS increases the survivability, mobility, modularity and lethality of the warrior by optimizing the soldier's protection while effectively reducing the weight with the latest technologies and managing all aspects of the life cycle of personal protective equipment. SPS provides the Soldier with multiple levels of ballistic protection adaptable to a wide range of missions.

The soldier protection system consists of four subsystems: vital torso protection (VTP); Torso and limb protection (PET); Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS); and Military Protection of Combat Eyes (MCEP).

Variants of Vital Torso Protection (VTP) include lighter enhanced small arm protective inserts / enhanced lateral ballistic inserts (ESAPI / ESBI), as well as X Threat (XSAPI) small arm protective inserts and X Threat ballistic inserts ( XSBI) for implementers

The protection for the torso and extremities (PET) is also composed of multiple components, including the modular scalable vest (MSV), the ballistic combat shirt (BCS) and the explosive pelvic protector (BPP).

The Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS) will include a lighter 5 percent helmet system comprised of helmet / maxillofacial, Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP) and passive hearing protection with increased blunt impact performance. MCEP is a large selection of protective goggles included in the Army's list of authorized protective goggles (APEL).

The annual report issued by the Director of Testing and Operational Evaluation (DOT & E) revealed new details of the SPS program and reported that the Army began testing new lighter Torso Life Protection designs from multiple suppliers in the third quarter of the fiscal year. 2019. At the end of the tests, the Army intends to make a subsequent full rate production decision on these lighter VTP designs.

He also added that the Army plans to complete additional tests at the full system level of the SPS (with all subsystems combined) against additional threats in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.