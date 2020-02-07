The theft of Astros posters, according to reports, began with the 2016 reception scheme

MLB has said that the Astros poster theft scheme in 2017 and 2018 was driven by players, but a report on Friday said it knew the plan originated in the team's main office.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Houston baseball operations department created a system to steal posters with technology in 2016, a year before the team won the World Series. The scheme, called Codebreaker, used video, Excel spreadsheets and an algorithm that could decrypt the signals from the receivers in real time. MLB learned about Codebreaker when investigating the Astros for stealing posters in 2017 and 2018, the Journal reported.

The team also had a "poster theft department,quot; that was engaged in the "dark arts,quot; of intercepting signals, according to a letter that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent to former general manager Jeff Luhnow in January describing baseball findings .

The Journal explained how the Codebreaker system worked, based on information in Manfred's letter:

The way Codebreaker worked was simple: someone watched a live stream in the game and recorded the receiver's signs on the spreadsheet, as well as the type of launch that was actually launched. With that information, Codebreaker determined how the signs corresponded with different tones. Once decoded, that information would be communicated through intermediaries to a base runner, who would transmit it to the batter.

The Astros players expanded the process in mid-2017. They watched a live broadcast from the center garden, discovered the signs and then handed them over to the hitters hitting (or not hitting) a trash can. Manfred, the Journal said, said Luhnow was unaware of the "punch scheme."

MLB discovered that the Astros used Codebreaker at home and on the road during the life of the poster theft scheme, important information that questions the legitimacy of batters' performance in 2017. Houston was 3-6 as a visitor in the postseason of that year, but he won Game 7 of the World Series in Los Angeles, as he knocked out Dodgers starter Yu Darvish in the second inning.

Teams suspected the Astros during the 2017 season, and an email to Luhnow in August of that year claimed a drop in Codebreaker's effectiveness as teams began to change signs regularly, according to the Journal report. (Anecdotal evidence: the team's OPS dropped from .948 in July 2017 to .726 in August before improving to .787 in September).

The Astros players continued with the scheme during the 2017 World Series and in the 2018 season before discarding it.

MLB, according to the Journal, determined that Luhnow knew about Codebreaker but could not prove if he knew how it worked.

The only mention of former manager A.J. Hinch in the Journal report was Luhnow asking a staff member in an email correspondence how much Hinch knew about Codebreaker. Luhnow and Hinch were fired for the scheme and were suspended for the 2020 season by MLB. No player was punished because Manfred gave them immunity in exchange for a full disclosure about the theft of posters.

Hinch said in an interview with Tom Verducci of MLB Network that he feels responsible for the scandal because he could not stop the theft of posters from the beginning.