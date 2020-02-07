The supposed baby mom of the future demands a DNA test

%MINIFYHTML4b5717114a35951ee80d974fcec0524711% %MINIFYHTML4b5717114a35951ee80d974fcec0524712%

The lawsuit comes after Future requested that Eliza Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, receive a gag order and undergo a psychological evaluation.

A woman demanding rapper Future About the paternity of your baby requires you to be forced to have a DNA test.

Eliza Seraphin filed court documents in Broward County, Florida, last summer (2019), claiming that the hitman "Jumpman" is the father of his daughter Reign.

He has repeatedly eluded the issue of paternity of the baby in legal responses to Seraphin’s lawsuit, so he is now seeking a court order for Future to undergo a scientific test in an effort to put the subject to rest, reports The Blast

A decision has not yet been made, but if the DNA matches, it will seek retroactive child support and compensation for hospital expenses after the arrival of her little girl last April.

The lawsuit comes after Future called Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, to receive a gag order and undergo a psychological evaluation, accusing her of harboring an unhealthy obsession with him, which has caused her to call him repeatedly in social networks. .

She also recently intensified her legal fight by demanding her for defamation and invasion of privacy after she talked about her sex life in the press.

In the documents, Future admits to having a sexual relationship with Seraphin from 2016 to 2018, but insists that he would never have slept with her if he knew she would tell everything.

Seraphin is one of two women who claim to have given birth to Future's babies: Cindy Renae Parker filed a similar lawsuit in Texas in October, claiming she is the father of her son Legend, who was born in July.

The rapper refuses to recognize both children and insists that he only has five breast babies, including his ex-girlfriend. Ciara, the mother of her five-year-old son Future Zahir.