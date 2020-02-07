The saga of the kidnapped Hong Kong Bookstore | books

%MINIFYHTML27d2d8706a53c156169f7dfb3f8aed3c11% %MINIFYHTML27d2d8706a53c156169f7dfb3f8aed3c12%

For over 20 years, Lam Wing-kee was the owner of Causeway Bay Books in Hong Kong. The store not only specialized in critical literature of the Chinese Communist Party and the private life of the ruling Beijing elite, but perfected the art of smuggling those books, which are banned in China, to the mainland.

His work made him a target. In 2015, Lam disappeared along with four of his colleagues, only to reappear months later on Chinese state television, "confessing,quot; the crime of smuggling contraband.

Johanna Hoes of The Listening Post traveled to Lam's new home, Taiwan, to talk to him about his time in a secret Chinese prison, the strange circumstances of his release and his stated desire to finish what he started: managing a bookstore with a mission .

Taxpayers:

Lam Wing-kee – former owner and manager, Causeway Bay Books

Source: Al Jazeera