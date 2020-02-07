Tottenham and Wolves, among the clubs, have installed barriers in sitting areas





Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has settled areas that incorporate barriers.

Safe areas standing on soccer fields appear to have come a step further after an interim report found that seating areas that incorporate barriers have a "positive impact on the safety of the spectator."

The interim report of the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) found that the installation of barriers in a sitting area "mitigated the risk of collapse of the crowd."

Sports Minister Nigel Adams welcomed the report and said: "More than a million people watch football live in a field every week, and having talked with fans across the country, I know the safe position is a theme for which many feel passion.

"As we made clear in our electoral manifesto, we will work with fans and clubs to introduce a safe position in the football fields."

"However, it is imperative that football remains as safe as it has been in the past 25 years. Strong evidence that this change will provide equivalent or improved security for fans will be absolutely critical to this process."

The stadiums of all places have been mandatory in the two main divisions of English football since 1994-95, following the stadium safety recommendations made in the Taylor Report following the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

Wolves have also added barriers to some settled areas of Molineux

However, seating areas that incorporate barriers in Tottenham and Wolves have been introduced.

The SGSA interim report also found that clubs had developed management strategies to deal with the persistent position appropriate to the design of their stadium, and it is possible to incorporate wheelchair platforms in areas with barriers.

The report also noted "very little conflict,quot; as a result of the position, whether between fans, or between fans and commissioners, in areas that contain barriers.

The report observed during high profile matches was more likely for fans to stand up, and the butlers were busy with other issues that took away their attention from dealing with a persistent position.

He also noted that migration to areas with barriers that lead to overcrowding "remains a risk that requires continuous management."

SGSA Executive Chairman Martyn Henderson said: "Our research is providing new ideas about the positive impact of installing seats with barriers to crowd safety."

"The investigation is ongoing and we will publish the final report at the end of the season. Meanwhile, we will work closely with the Government in the implementation of its manifest commitment to introduce a secure position."