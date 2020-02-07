The rental of Mike Leach in the state of Mississippi excites Dak Prescott; Gardner Minshew issues warning about coach

%MINIFYHTMLb399b63f82a1ad09731b0ed44c8393eb11% %MINIFYHTMLb399b63f82a1ad09731b0ed44c8393eb12%

MIAMI – We have good and bad news for Mississippi state football players when the Mike Leach era begins in Starkville, Mississippi.

The good news is that two current NFL quarterbacks, one is the most decorated player in Bulldogs history and the other is a QB who played for Leach just two years ago, expect the new Mississippi state coach Take the program to new heights offensively.

"The history of the quarterback in the state of Mississippi is not exactly one of the richest there is," Cowboys president Dak Prescott told Sporting News during the Super Bowl week in Miami. "But being able to go there and have the success I got and see some of the guys behind me, I'm excited about what Mike Leach is going to come in and do with that."

The QB of the Jaguars, Gardner Minshew, added: "Leach is a stallion, man. He has won everywhere he has been. He is the best at taking programs that are not traditional powers in his conference and turning them into that. I think the state of Mississippi got a good one. "

The bad news: Bulldogs players, especially quarterbacks, could have some long meetings if they don't follow Minshew's advice.

Minshew, of course, enrolled in the state of Washington for the 2018 season as a transfer of graduates from East Carolina; The former pirate wanted to play for the coach nicknamed "the pirate,quot;, and it was a good decision. In the famous Leach airstrike, Minshew led the nation in yards per game (367.6). Its 468 finishes, a great leap of 174 that completed the previous year at ECU, also ranked number 1 in the country. The previously unknown national pin finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy vote, and the Cougars completed their first season of 11 victories in the history of the school.

However, the production under Leach, Minshew said, came with an untimely time commitment.

"At meetings, your favorite activity is to have a captive audience," Minshew explained. "Then, if he is telling a story and it locks you up, you will be there for about 30 minutes listening to a story about Key West (Florida) or some animal that nobody has heard of."

"In the quarterback room, when he enters, everyone has to turn around, and at some point he will realize, & # 39; OK, I'm not talking to anyone. We have to move on & # 39;. otherwise you will be there an extra hour. "

The narration is only part of the viral wonder that is the 58-year-old coach. His unique character, apparently soaked in a mentality that could not care what anyone thinks (which is sometimes good and sometimes bad), is part of the reason we are excited to see him in the high-profile SEC. West.

Another source of enthusiasm is the fact that Mississippi State hired Leach approximately one month after rival Mississippi hired Lane Kiffin, another coach prone to viral moments. Now, suddenly, the Egg Bowl is a national television.

"That is a state that cares so much and football is so deeply rooted," said Prescott, who in his last year at MSU in 2015 became the second QB in the history of the school (Billy Stacy, 1956-57) in winning the first consecutive position in the SEC. team honors. "In a state without an NFL team, it is divided. You are Mississippi State or Ole Miss, and it means a lot to the state and both schools."

"With Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, everything they have done, being part of that game will make it more special."