The Pussycat Dolls React video shows that your meeting was worth the wait

Loosen those buttons: The kitten dolls They are back!

On Friday, the beloved girl band with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar Y Jessica SuttaThey made their meeting official with the release of their new song "React,quot; and their music video. By marking their first single in more than ten years after announcing their break in 2010, the ladies resumed right where they left him with the infectious dance anthem.

In the video, the Pussycat Dolls looked fierce in their matching black outfits, showing fans that they still have an affinity for coordinating their outfits. With Nicole standing in the center of her bandmates, she started things by singing the first verse. After a series of cheeky photo booth poses and a solo photo of Nicole immersed in a pool, the girls threw themselves into the catchy chorus of the song.

"Every time I leave, you approach me," Nicole sings. "I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don't you bother me‘ how are you supposed to do it? You're making me cruel because I just want you to react. "