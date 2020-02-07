The Pussycat Dolls React video shows that your meeting was worth the wait

Dymond / Thames / Syco / Shutterstock
Loosen those buttons: The kitten dolls They are back!
On Friday, the beloved girl band with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar Y Jessica SuttaThey made their meeting official with the release of their new song "React,quot; and their music video. By marking their first single in more than ten years after announcing their break in 2010, the ladies resumed right where they left him with the infectious dance anthem.
In the video, the Pussycat Dolls looked fierce in their matching black outfits, showing fans that they still have an affinity for coordinating their outfits. With Nicole standing in the center of her bandmates, she started things by singing the first verse. After a series of cheeky photo booth poses and a solo photo of Nicole immersed in a pool, the girls threw themselves into the catchy chorus of the song.
"Every time I leave, you approach me," Nicole sings. "I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don't you bother me‘ how are you supposed to do it? You're making me cruel because I just want you to react. "
And, of course, it wouldn't be a Pussycat Dolls music video without some epic dance numbers. Showing their movements, the girls made an amazing number throughout the video, including a seductive number in a room full of fire and some impressive chair choreographies.
This hot scene definitely gave us great flashbacks of "Buttons,quot; music video, where the girls also increased the heat with some flames, only this time, the fire was CGI and filled the floor while they made the final. Clearly fans of accessories, the music video "Buttons,quot; also included a memorable chair dance.
Like "Buttons,quot; and the music videos that came before, "React,quot; delivered. But, as the faithful PCD fans know, this was not the first time the group made the coup.
To announce their meeting, the girls stole the show during The X Factor: Celebrity Final in November 2019 with a mix of his hit songs. After taking viewers to walk towards the memory lane with their nostalgic catalog of songs, they tried a fragment of "React,quot; and even revealed that they will go on tour in April 2020.
Excited to return to the stage with her girls, Nicole told the crowd: "We just want to say that we love you … and we return baby."
Still feeling the love, he went to Instagram and wrote: "It's good to be back with my girls."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.