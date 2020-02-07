Home Entertainment The public is impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang from Disha...

The public is impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang from Disha Patani

Mohit Suri director Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, has opened today to the public in theaters. In addition to Aditya and Disha, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts. There has been talk of the movie for the new couple of Disha and Aditya. In addition, Aditya's reinforced look and Disha's attractive and glamorous avatar have been a great success online and excited Internet users. In addition, the advance of the film has also managed to attract attention with its intense dialogues and stories, while the songs are already rising on the music charts. When the movie hit theaters today, we thought about listing some audience reactions for you, getting around and if this will be on your weekend watch list.
When the movie hit theaters today, we thought about listing some audience reactions for you, getting around and if this will be on your weekend watch list.


