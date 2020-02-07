The public is impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur and Malang from Disha Patani

Mohit Suri director Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, has opened today to the public in theaters. In addition to Aditya and Disha, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial parts.

There has been talk of the movie for the new couple of Disha and Aditya. In addition, Aditya's reinforced look and Disha's attractive and glamorous avatar have been a great success online and excited Internet users. In addition, the advance of the film has also managed to attract attention with its intense dialogues and stories, while the songs are already rising on the music charts.

When the movie hit theaters today, we thought about listing some audience reactions for you, getting around and if this will be on your weekend watch list.

%MINIFYHTML197240a5553d3fc8518d80027cc90e2c15% %MINIFYHTML197240a5553d3fc8518d80027cc90e2c16% . #AdityaRoyKapur I loved your opening scene and I got chills when you laughed, Kya body banali and what a performance. When @DishPatani ðÂŸÂ˜Â n appears on the screen #Malang It is the dhaga that will turn everything in your favor – RJ Karan (@ RJKaran911) February 6, 2020

I just saw #Malang

The romantic thriller of biting Suri's nails You can't miss it. The story line ðÂ ”Â” ¥ ðÂ lineÂ makesÂ Edge of Seat Thriller and High on Thrill …@AnilKapoor always jakas .. ðÂŸÂ’¯¯ #AdityaRoyKapur fabulous… @DishPatani ðÂŸÂŒ · ðÂŸÂ’¯¯ It was amazing … total wsol weight movie pic.twitter.com/iweO8OGFkK – Amir Shahzad (@ AmirSha19556008) February 6, 2020

First day first show awesome movie #Malang I loved him pic.twitter.com/gzmnxG4YFR – not necessary (@mrnobody_blr) February 7, 2020

#OneWordReview #Malang exciting

Rating 4/5 â € â € œ All said and done #Malang It takes you from one "emotion,quot; to another without taking much time. The fast pace does not miss anything important and manages to tell an intriguing story without making you look at the clock pic.twitter.com/mSGKcJnMF7 – Freaky RJ (@Freaky_rj) February 7, 2020

Perfect execution!

ÂÂ ï¸Â âÂ ï¸Â âÂ ï¸Â âÂ ï¸Â Qualified trip!#Malang Run to an unexpected level!

Wrapped in the powerful performance of @AnilKapoor sir, this is once again a master hit by @ mohit11481 Mr!

Special mention for man songs!@kunalkemmu #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani great performanceðÂŸÂ˜Â âÂ ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/px1q2CaZuu – Ghouse (@ghouse_official) February 7, 2020



