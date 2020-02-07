The president of Malawi appeals the court ruling that annuls the electoral victory | Malawi News

Malawian President Peter Mutharika and the country's electoral commission formally filed an appeal against a court ruling that annulled his victory last year.

"I can confirm that the court received both appeals from the first defendant (the president) and the second defendant (election commission)," Superior Court Secretary Agnes Patemba told Friday at the Reuters news agency.

An affidavit from the president of the Electoral Commission of Malawi (MEC), Jane Ansah, who supports the appeal, said the constitutional court exceeded its powers by ordering parliament to meet within 21 days to amend the Electoral Law.

Ansah's statement also states that the budget for a new election would cost Malawi a lot of money unless the execution of the court ruling is suspended.

On Monday, the constitutional court overturned the controversial results of last year's presidential elections, citing "widespread,quot; irregularities and ordering a new vote.

Last May’s elections brought the acting president back to power, leading to deadly clashes and widespread unrest.

The MEC had declared Mutharika as the narrow winner of the May elections with 38 percent of the vote, followed by Lázaro Chakwera with 35 percent and former Vice President Saulos Chilima third with 20 percent.

Mutharika had denounced the ruling as "a serious subversion of justice, an attack on our democratic systems and an attempt to undermine the will of the people."