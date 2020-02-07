The Philadelphia 76ers are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA, says Charles Barkley | NBA News

Charles Barkley launched a stabbing attack on the Philadelphia 76ers before his loss Thursday night to the Milwaukee Bucks, comparing his former team with the NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.

The 76ers fell to a 112-101 loss in Milwaukee, their fourth successive defeat that continued to move away from the leading teams in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking in Within the NBABarkley, who spent eight of his 16 seasons in the NBA as a Sixers player, was frank in his criticism of Philadelphia, who were considered among the title favorites at the start of the season, but are currently in sixth place in the East.

"(At the beginning of the season), I chose the Sixers to reach the NBA Finals," said Barkley. "I think they are the softest team that has a lot of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA. They have a lot of talent and talk, and that's it."

"Last summer, I was in the Cleveland Browns' car. They came out telling everyone how good they were going to be and then they were hit in the mouth in Game 1 and for the rest of the season."

Image:

Joel Embiid shows his frustration over the loss of Philadelphia in Milwaukee



"The Philadelphia 76ers just talk. They are physically and mentally weak.

"Unfortunately in today's sports, we always blame the coach. Shaq always says training doesn't matter, but this team (76ers) has too many good players to be (22-2) at home and (9-19) in the la highway.

















2:34



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in week 16 of the NBA season



"That tells me that they are not mentally tough. When everyone cheers you up and you look at fans and you see your family and friends waving, it's easy to play. But when people talk about you like a dog in the street." way and nobody is cheering you on, it's when you discover how good your team is. "

Barkley's internal analyst, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, gave a more measured response to Barkley's evaluation of the 76ers, revealing that he had offered advice to the team's star players, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Image:

Ben Simmons waits at the scorer's table before entering the game in Milwaukee



"I was in the Superbowl with Ben and Joel, sitting right between them," said O & # 39; Neal. "I told them, & # 39; they have to be together, I don't want to hear any excuse about the coaches, I don't want to hear anything about you two & # 39 ;.

"It has been shown that you don't have to be the best friend outside the court. On the court, you must show respect and they have to play."

"I'm not leaving and I call them soft, they have disappointed us a bit. I think if they do they can change it. It's a simple solution."

Barkley responded, arguing that, as a team, the Sixers had shown little response to the problems that their inconsistent performances during the season have raised.

"We've been saying that for two months, three months," he said. "At some point, it is … you are who you are.

"(NFL Hall of Fame head coach) Bill Parcells, someone I really admire and respect, said:" I hate when teams say they are better than their record. "No, you're not! You're not better than your record. Your record is what it is. You hear teams say that all the time. It's not true.

