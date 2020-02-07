The Oscars face a violent reaction after rejecting a postpartum ad for being graphic

It turns out that natural human processes are not suitable content for the Oscars 2020.

On February 5, the Frida brand, which manufactures personal care products for mothers and babies, revealed that its advertisement for Frida Mom was rejected for the Sunday show by ABC and the Academy Awards because it is "too graphic." They shared this news, as well as the one-minute commercial, with their followers and declared: "It is not of a nature & # 39; violent, political & # 39; or sexual. Our announcement is not & # 39; religious or lascivious & # 39; and does not portray & # 39; weapons or ammunition "The & # 39; female hygiene and hemorrhoid relief & # 39; they are also prohibited. "

In fact, there are no nudes or anything of a political nature. Instead, the commercial shows a mother who wakes up in the middle of the night with a crying baby, who calms down before going to the bathroom to change the hospital's mesh underwear, large pads and other tasks. It ends with the claim that "postpartum recovery does not have to be so difficult," before switching to a Frida Mom product outlet.