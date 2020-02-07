The Oscars face a violent reaction after rejecting a postpartum ad for being graphic

It turns out that natural human processes are not suitable content for the Oscars 2020.
On February 5, the Frida brand, which manufactures personal care products for mothers and babies, revealed that its advertisement for Frida Mom was rejected for the Sunday show by ABC and the Academy Awards because it is "too graphic." They shared this news, as well as the one-minute commercial, with their followers and declared: "It is not of a nature & # 39; violent, political & # 39; or sexual. Our announcement is not & # 39; religious or lascivious & # 39; and does not portray & # 39; weapons or ammunition "The & # 39; female hygiene and hemorrhoid relief & # 39; they are also prohibited. "
In fact, there are no nudes or anything of a political nature. Instead, the commercial shows a mother who wakes up in the middle of the night with a crying baby, who calms down before going to the bathroom to change the hospital's mesh underwear, large pads and other tasks. It ends with the claim that "postpartum recovery does not have to be so difficult," before switching to a Frida Mom product outlet.
"And we wonder why new moms don't feel prepared. We make products that help women prepare for postpartum recovery," the video captioned.
Despite never having his moment on television, the ad receives praise for his precise description of the postpartum recovery process. A YouTube commentator said he "loved,quot; the commercial because it is "very real and crude," as was the recovery itself.
Since the commercial was shared with the world, many people have expressed outrage at the decision to hide this from Oscar viewers. As celeb Philipps busyPut it on Instagram: "I strongly believe that the more we can NORMALIZE A WOMEN'S BODY EXPERIENCE IN THE MEDIA, the better our culture and society will be."
"You probably don't even shudder when an Erectile Dysfunction ad appears, but THIS AD IS REJECTED! I think this is an incredible advertisement that accurately represents something that millions of women know intimately," the actress continued. "And I am so tired of living in a society where the act of simply BEING A WOMAN is rejected by the guardians of the media. Well. Too bad of them and NOT of us for being simply human women." Michelle Monaghan, Elizabeth Banks Y Katie Lowes Everyone supported this notion in the comments section, along with hundreds of other men and women.
