The one-hour meeting special of Friends is being prepared, and the cast could save at least $ 2 million each

Rumors have been circulating for months that the six stars of friends – Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) – could meet soon for some kind of meeting or meeting. reboot, and now it seems that fans are one step closer to becoming a reality.

According to multiple outlets, the cast of friends is in talks to participate in a special one-hour meeting without a script to be broadcast on the new WarnerMedia broadcast service, HBO Max. This is the same platform as the ten seasons of friends He will move in May after he left Netflix on the last day of 2019.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max is completing agreements with the cast of "Friends,quot; for a special meeting that will probably be used to launch the streaming service this spring, people familiar with the matter said https://t.co/k4Szq5r6PE – The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 7, 2020

According to Deadline, the six actors could be offered anywhere between $ 3 million and $ 4 million each to participate in the special, but an informant said The Wall Street Journal that most likely it is closer to $ 2.5 million.

The news of the meeting came the same day that Perry joined Instagram. It was the last of the six stars to create an account on the social media platform, and that happened after Perry tweeted, "Great news to come." Of course, that fueled the speculation that a friends meeting was officially in the works.

A privileged source Persons magazine in November that the six stars of friends they have maintained their friendships in real life, even though the series ended in 2004. The source added that the group was in talks for a possible meeting, but that it depended on "how things are shaken."

"It has to be the right treatment and the right time," the source explained.

Co-creator Marta Kauffman told reporters last month at the Producers Guild Awards that a restart of the series was off the table, but a script-free meeting was a great possibility.

"If it was the right thing, if they were the six together reflecting, talking about their experiences and the episodes, then I am totally behind that," Kauffman said. “Nothing written; we will not do anything written. "

HBO Max content director Kevin Reilly said last month that there is interest in a friends meeting "all the way,quot;. But, they had not yet been able to get interest "all lined up to press the button,quot;. He added at that time that "it is still a maybe."

The launch of HBO Max is scheduled for May 2020.



