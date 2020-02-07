The MixtapE! Introduces Nicki Minaj, PCD and more new music themes

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)
As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!
For now, you have probably given Justin BieberThe last taste of Changes, the Quavo"Intentions,quot; assisted, a listening. And there is a good chance that you have taken a look Justin TimberlakeI go back to the music, driving the hook meek mills "Believe." Or maybe you're just playing the new lyric video to Taylor Swift& # 39; The Man & # 39; in repetition. Whatever the case, that's just the tip of the iceberg this week.
Among new releases of Nicki Minaj"You know, the Rap Queen, as if she had ever let us forget it," and the Pussycat Dolls, is a week of high profile returns. And we have heard (almost) everything. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.
Carly Rae Jepsen – "Let & # 39; s Be Friends,quot;: our favorite Canadian pop princess returns for a gift just in time for Valentine's Day. Instead of delivering one for lovers, this bop is a hymn for everyone who doesn't want to see their appointments anymore. "& # 39; Let & # 39; s Be Friends & # 39; is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup," he said in a press release announcing the pop synth song. "This Valentine's day I would rather simply cheat the band-aid. See you later!"
Sean Paul Y Tove Lo – "Calling On Me,quot;: What do you get when a dancehall legend joins a Swedish dark pop diva? Perfection, that's what. Expect to hear this hitter from the cottage in the warmer months.
Niall Horan – "No Judgment,quot;: the last taste of the second LP of the former One Direction star, Heartbreak weather (due on March 13), find the promising singer about a very soft summer production that, when you are his lady, can be your absolute being. Without a doubt, it is our favorite release of this new era.
The kitten dolls – "React,quot;: after giving fans a sample of their first song in more than a decade on British television in November, Nicole Scherzinger and Co. are back with this sublime portion of pop as if time had not passed. And that video? Fire. Pure fire. Welcome back, Dolls.
Christine and the queens – "People, I've been sad,quot;: for your first solo release since Chris of 2018, never forget "Gone,quot;, his amazing collaboration with Charli XCX last year-Héloïse Letissier He returns with this sublime ballad laden with strings that he finds singing about a sadness derived from feelings of isolation and anxiety in both English and his native French. "You know the feeling," he asks the listener, looking for some grief. We do it, Héloïse. We make.
Joji – "Run,quot;: this slow recording rock ballad of the Japanese singer and songwriter and former YouTuber George Kusunoki Miller It is a real stunner. Between the disturbing production and Joji's impressive falsetto, the song, about a relationship that is falling apart, has a huge atmosphere. Musical supervisors, take note. You want this as the needle drop for the next distressing break scene you're scoring.
Nicki Minaj – "Yikes,quot;: after telling fans that she I wish I had never recorded In her most pop-inclined hits "Anaconda,quot;, "Starships,quot; or "Your Love,quot;, the Queen returned to give an idea of where she will take her sound next. And questionable rosa Parks The lyrics aside, "Yikes,quot; is the kind of gender royalty that hits hard and doesn't take prisoners.
Adam Lambert foot Nile Rogers – "ROSES,quot;: if the last year has shown one thing, it is that the disco is far from dead. In this really funky single from Velvet, his next fourth studio album, the American idol The vet joins the legendary guitarist Chic for his last foray into the sounds of the 70s. The sensual voice and the sinfully soft guitar line in which it is worth getting lost.
Sofi Tukker – "Feel good,quot;: when the Birds of prey The list of songs from the soundtrack was announced a few weeks ago about the promise of this song, previously used with great effect on the Dead to me Last year, finally released by our favorite EDM duo (composed of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) we were thrilled. And now that it's finally here, we can't wait to keep the damn repetition. Soph and Tuck never disappoint.
Victoria Monét – "Moment,quot;: after getting a place on our next generation Pop list last month, Ariana GrandeBFF's best friend and frequent collaborator arrives with her first solo release of 2020. And, while singing in the confusing and sensual slow song, it's her mother-king's moment. When we talked to the rising star recently, she joked with her new material as "a little more than 70 … But I think I'm a little more separated from the music I write for other people a little more and trying to navigate my own sound. And so, this is my time to do it. " We are eager to know what's next.
Bonus Tracks:
Lauren Jauregui – "Invisible chains,quot;: the former Fifth Harmony star begins her solo career with this excellent and powerful part-time track outside the Birds of prey soundtrack.
Ana Maria – "Birthday,quot;: just nonsense about putting your life on your big day. That is, that is the tweet.
Griff – "Good Stuff,quot;: another appearance of someone on our next generation Pop list, this sparse ballad from the United Kingdom Sarah Faith Griffiths absolutely stunning.
Wrabel – "It hurts like hell,quot;: this heartbreaking ballad of one of our favorite singer-songwriters, about the lingering pain of a long-standing relationship, sure lives up to its title. But in the best possible way. We promise.
Milk – "If I Ruled The World,quot;: singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles Connie Lim, who went viral in 2017 when he played his powerful "Quiet,quot; in the inaugural March of Women, visualizes a fairer world of its creation in this excellent lead single from his next EP, In gold.
Happy listening!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1cc1364bcbd0abe0a24e1f728eec83dd13%