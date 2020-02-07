The MixtapE! Introduces Nicki Minaj, PCD and more new music themes

New music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it is a weekly holiday where fan favorite artists and new faces drop their latest offers for everyone to listen to, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of auditory treats. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're honest, there are usually some stinky ones too.)

As a result, we do it. Welcome to The MixtapE!

For now, you have probably given Justin BieberThe last taste of Changes, the Quavo"Intentions,quot; assisted, a listening. And there is a good chance that you have taken a look Justin TimberlakeI go back to the music, driving the hook meek mills "Believe." Or maybe you're just playing the new lyric video to Taylor Swift& # 39; The Man & # 39; in repetition. Whatever the case, that's just the tip of the iceberg this week.

Among new releases of Nicki Minaj"You know, the Rap Queen, as if she had ever let us forget it," and the Pussycat Dolls, is a week of high profile returns. And we have heard (almost) everything. What follows are our choices for the best of the best this week. You are welcome.