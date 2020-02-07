The man & # 39; tries to kill himself & # 39; after Superhead exposes that she is pregnant with him! (Note)

Yesterday Karrine "Superhead,quot; Steffans gave an interview, claiming she was pregnant with businessman Everrett Taylor. A few hours after Karrine's interview went viral, Everrett threatened to commit suicide on Instagram.

Karrine Stefans, 41, shared the news of her pregnancy during an interview with The Jasmine Brand. During the interview, he said that he is in the initial stage of his pregnancy and that the baby will be born in summer.

The announcement came out of blue. Most people had no idea that Everrett, a respected and successful technology entrepreneur, had a relationship with Superhead.

And it seems that Superhead's public announcement, and his publicly speaking about their relationship, may have pushed Everett to the limit.

Shortly after the news that his supposed new baby went viral, a suicide note appeared on Everett's Instagram. Many who read the publication, which refers to an "evil,quot; person, believe that the publication refers to Superhead.

Here is the note:

Fortunately, social media reports say the police arrived before Everrett was harmed. According to reports, he was taken to the hospital: