The gift guide of @ BarbieStyle & # 39; s Galentine & # 39; s Day are the goals of Girl Boss

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Forget Valentine's day, it's time for Galentine's day! It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate girls, rude friends and super-inspiring bosses in your life. To help you show them how much you love and appreciate them, Barbie-yes, that Barbie! "He shared his gift selections for Galentine's Day so he can find the perfect thing for his fabulous companions."

%MINIFYHTML7cedaa19141b610ea8a7e77b5e15ea7c13% %MINIFYHTML7cedaa19141b610ea8a7e77b5e15ea7c14%

And she would know, especially when it comes to being the best boss. As an icon and defender of women's empowerment, Barbie ran for president six times, beat Neil Armstrong to the moon, and has had more than 200 races and counting in his 60 years on this planet. Lately he has been burning the & # 39; Gram and offering his influence on @BarbieStyle, where his audience is growing by millions.

%MINIFYHTML7cedaa19141b610ea8a7e77b5e15ea7c15% %MINIFYHTML7cedaa19141b610ea8a7e77b5e15ea7c16%

So what should you get with the bosses in your life?