The game that caused the return of the Chiefs Super Bowl will be added to & # 39; Madden NFL 20 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef011% %MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef012%

Obviously thanks to A suggestion From Chiefs' open receiver Tyreek Hill, those who play with Kansas City in EA Sports's "Madden NFL 20,quot; will be able to use the play that created the turning point in Super Bowl 54.

%MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef013% %MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef014%

"Is there a way for the wasps to go crazy?" Hill tweeted Thursday, referring to the play that ended with his 44-yard catch in the last quarter against the 49ers and prompted the return of the Chiefs, 20- 10 to a 31-20 victory.

%MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef015% %MINIFYHTML7ee594c0ab1290a41d5bba9b012c9ef016%

On Friday, the game's Twitter account answered Hill's question.

MORE: Anatomy of the Boss Super Bowl return

Called "Jet Chip Wasp,quot; in the game, the entire call of Patrick Mahomes for the play in Super Bowl 54 was "Funnel And Three Jet Jet Chips,quot;. He arrived in a crucial third and 15 after an apparent initial capture of Hill was canceled after a repeat review.

During the review of the incomplete Hill, Mahomes was the one who suggested "Wasp,quot; to the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The 24-year-old QB and the eventual Super Bowl MVP wanted the Chiefs to execute the play regardless of down and distance.

"They were playing this type of thief coverage throughout the game, where security was going down and stealing all our deep cross paths," Mahomes explained after the game. "We had a good play when we had (Travis) Kelce make a small deep studded crossing. We had Tyreek getting one by one with that security."

NFL Films on Thursday shared a fantastic video that breaks down "Wasp,quot; and why its success was so crucial for Kansas City at that point in the game.

"That's all we needed was just a spark," Bieniemy told Sporting News in the Kansas City locker room after the game.

They got it. Now "Madden,quot; players can also take advantage of opponents' deep zone coverage with Hill as the "wasp,quot; and Mahomes, the game's cover athlete, who benefits from an overall rating of 99.

Related: So much for the curse "Madden,quot;.