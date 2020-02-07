The first F / A-18 Service Life Modification aircraft returns to the U.S. Navy fleet. UU. – Defense Blog

The American aerospace giant Boeing has announced that the first F / A-18E / F Super Hornet with an extension of 1,500 h life has returned to the us navy fleet.

Boeing has given an F / A-18 a new life opportunity after delivering the first Super Hornet under the Service Life Modification program to the US Navy. UU. The second SLM aircraft will be delivered at the end of the month, and Boeing will deliver the third F / A-18 in April.

The initial Super Hornets delivered by the program will extend the service life from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours. Future modification plans in the early 2020s will allow airplanes to fly 10,000 hours and incorporate the new capabilities of Block III.

"SLM will provide a critical resource for the Navy to re-capitalize the long-service aircraft to return them to the fleet in an almost new condition," said Captain Stephen May, co-leader of PMA-265 for E / F / G Vehicles Aerial "It will reduce the burden on our maintainers, our supply system and our deposit level assets within the company."

There are now 15 Super Hornets in the SLM program on production lines in St. Louis and San Antonio. 18 months are required to complete the modifications in an F / A-18, although that time will be reduced to one year as the program progresses. Boeing will deliver five more Super Hornets this year.

The conversion of Block III will include improved network capacity, compliant fuel tanks, an advanced cab system, distinctive improvements and an improved communication system.

The updates are expected to keep the F / A-18 in active service for decades to come.